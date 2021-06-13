NPFL: Kano Pillars and Akwa United clash postponed due to pitch invasion

1) You may have been made aware that Euro 2020 kicks off on Friday, so get yourself in the mood with this run-through of each of the competition’s finals. This year’s tournament starts in Rome with Turkey v Italy – who met in the second game of Euro 2000, Italy winning 2-1. England, meanwhile, meet Croatia on Sunday, and the teams have all sorts of previous. Putting aside that World Cup semi-final, at Euro 2004 Croatia were on the receiving end of the fullest early flowering of Wayne Rooney, but had their revenge in denying Steve McClaren’s umbrella a presence at Euro 2008. Then on Monday, Scotland play their first tournament match for 23 years and their first at the Euros since they were eliminated from Euro 96 on goal difference, despite a fine win over Switzerland. Their opponents are the Czech Republic, who they beat twice in the Nations League just last year. This weekend also features a tournament debut for Finland, so here’s a little piece about their journey.