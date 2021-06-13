Cancel
NPFL: Kano Pillars and Akwa United clash postponed due to pitch invasion

By Taiye Taiwo
goal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top of the table game at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium has been moved to Monday morning after a controversial conclusion. The Nigeria Professional Football League encounter between title contenders Kano Pillars and Akwa United on Sunday evening has been abandoned due to a pitch invasion after fans protested when the referee ruled out a late goal.

www.goal.com
