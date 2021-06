The microwave is a very useful tool for cooking, especially when you want to warm leftovers, reheat this morning’s coffee, or melt things like butter or chocolate. But most of us would never think of it as a tool for true confectionary. After all, anyone who has ever tried candy making knows that the process is all about precision timing and exact temperatures and is super finicky and fussy. Too much humidity in the air and your candy won’t set, look away from the pan for just a second and it will burn or boil over. And there is the ever-present fear that you could really burn yourself badly.