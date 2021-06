Good evening, Mr. O. here. Thank you all in your collective support in helping us make the most of our online and in-person school year. Some things you should know. While students were turning in the books for the year, students were also to pick up their registration packet for the 2021-2022 school year. If by chance your student did not get a chance to turn in their books or pick up their registration packet or pick up their diploma, please make sure they stop by the library and front office this Thursday and Friday or next Thursday and Friday between the hours of 9 -11:30 AM and 12-3:00 PM. In addition to the needed paperwork back from families for the upcoming school year, there are important back-to-school dates that all should know for this summer.