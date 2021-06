SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer involved shooting that also sent a police officer to the hospital in critical condition. Just after 10:15p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to check welfare of a 32-year-0ld woman at a home in the 500 Block of West Carlyle in Wichita, according to Deputy Police Jose Salcido. Officers received information that the woman could be in danger. It was reported she was yelling for help and her 13-year-old daughter was scared.