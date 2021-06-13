Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Descanso, CA

Sheriff Asks Help Finding Man Who Went Missing from Descanso Campground

By City News Service
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j9DaA_0aTDRCKQ00
Mark Rodriguez. Courtesy San Diego Sheriff

Sheriff’s deputies asked the public Sunday to help locate a 53-year-old man who went missing from a Descanso campground.

Mark Rodriguez was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday by his family at the Oakzanita Campground, according to the Pine Valley Sheriff’s Substation.

Officials said Rodriguez is Hispanic, 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with black graying hair, a mustache and goatee and brown eyes.

Before he was reported missing, Rodriguez was seen by witnesses walking on state Route 79 and getting into a red semi-truck in Descanso, sheriff’s officials said. He was reportedly trying to travel to Ocean Beach.

Anyone with information about the missing man was asked to call the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Descanso, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Missing Man#Campground#Ocean Beach#Sheriff#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Encinitas, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Eric Scott Anderson Identified As Man Killed by Deputies in Encinitas

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday identified the man deputies fatally shot near Batiquitos Lagoon. Patrol personnel were investigating a report of a suspicious person in a residential area in the 1500 block of Eolus Avenue in Encinitas, just west of Interstate 5, when they encountered Eric Scott Anderson, 40, about 8 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff’s department.
Encinitas, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Sheriff’s Deputies Fatally Shoot Man Who Pulled Gun on Them in Leucadia

Deputies fatally shot a man who allegedly pulled a gun on them Friday in the Leucadia area of Encinitas. The patrol personnel were investigating a report of a suspicious person in a residential area in the 1500 block of Eolus Avenue in Encinitas, just west of Interstate 5, when they encountered a possible suspect about 8 a.m., according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Apparent Homicide Victim Found in Mira Mesa Home

Patrol officers investigating a report of a blood-covered, seemingly irrational man in a Mira Mesa-area neighborhood Friday found the body of an apparent homicide victim inside a nearby home. A 911 caller reported seeing the bloodied man “acting erratically” in front of a residence in the 7800 block of Burlington...