SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after an incident involving a gun. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. June 16, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call about a shooting that just occurred in the 2300 block of NE 82nd Street. The caller advised that he and a teenager were threatened with a firearm by a known suspect later identified as 44-year-old Stephen L. Pittman of Topeka.