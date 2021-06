After beating No. 1 Arkansas in the Fayetteville Super Regional, the NC State baseball team will travel to Omaha, Nebraska to take part in the College World Series. The Wolfpack will play in the first game of the event at 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 19 as it takes on the No. 9 seed Stanford Cardinal. The Pack will battle it out with the No. 5 seed Arizona Wildcats and the No. 4 seed Vanderbilt Commodores, as well as Stanford, in a double-elimination bracket for a berth to the College World Series Finals.