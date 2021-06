The other night, my husband Fred and I were eating a delicious dinner at Breeze Cafe downtown and chatted with one of the owners about business. She mentioned that her customers often tell her that they opt going to a different restaurant because they cannot find a place to park. This is the same complaint that we heard over and over from our patrons when we had our business on Howe Avenue. In fact, it is the biggest complaint that I hear when talking to people about downtown.