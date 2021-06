Lisa Eldridge Solar Light Elevated Glow Highlighter ($38.00 for 0.43 oz.) is a light-medium gold with strong, warm undertones and a soft, luminous sheen. The texture was fluid, lightweight, and thin with a bit of a watery slip to it, though it wasn’t watery to the point that it was hard to work with. It had a longer dry down time–three minutes–but it was more transfer-resistant afterward and never tacky. When applied to bare skin and left to set, I could definitely see my skin looking slightly smoother and reflective.