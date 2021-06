The Nike Air Max 90 will be dropping in “Signal Blue” which will celebrate the origin of the iconic Nike Swoosh logo. Nike will continue their “First Use” series with a premium Air Max 90 that calls for a Signal Blue, White, and Game Royal color scheme. The rendition features a Signal Blue mesh upper that’s contrasted by suede and plastic overlays in a variety of different shades of blue. The eye-catching blue design is contrasted by white accents on the tongue and laces which is topped off by a gold lace dubrae. Adding the origin of the Swoosh, a special insole is placed in that honors the iconic start of the logo dating all the way back to 1971. A white rubber midsole is placed at the bottom which is complemented by a blue Air unit while a black and blue rubber outsole finishes off the new rendition.