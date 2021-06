After splitting the first two games in Philadelphia, the series between the 76ers and Hawks now shifts to Atlanta for Games 3 and 4. The Hawks jumped all over the Sixers in the first half of Game 1, and ultimately hung on for a win, but the last six quarters of the series have favored Philadelphia. The Sixers have outscored the Hawks by 32 points during those periods as they appear to have put that slow start from the first game behind them. Joel Embiid has been an absolute beast in the series, as he scored 79 points and grabbed 22 rebounds over the first two games.