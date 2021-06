The Philadelphia Phillies will play Game 1 of their 3-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). The Phillies are heading to the plate following an 8-7 win over the New York Yankees during their last game. Vince Velazquez got the start and gave up 2 runs on 6 hits in 5 innings of work for Philadelphia, which resulted in a no-decision while Archie Bradley came on in relief, pitching 1 full inning whilst striking out 2 batters to earn the win. Philadelphia is 2nd at 32-31 in the National League East Division.