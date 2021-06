“Tell me what you eat, and I’ll tell you where you come from,” says Benin artist Romuald Hazoumè onscreen in the new Netflix show High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America, as we tour his brilliantly crafted studio in the heart of his city. Such is the premise of High on the Hog—a masterful history book of Black culinary craft, its origins, and its multiple pathways. The mini-docuseries, inspired by the homonymous book by African food historian Dr. Jessica B. Harris, is an atlas for Americans to find their way back to the cradle of where Black American cooking began.