DTE Energy To Bring Additional Renewable Energy To More Customers In Michigan

DETROIT – DTE Energy announced June 9 the Michigan Public Service Commission approved the company’s plans to bring additional renewable energy to more of its customers. DTE, in an effort to continue to provide more accessibility to renewable energy, will work with local organizations in Detroit, Highland Park and River Rouge to build new community solar projects in these cities. The projects will provide a number of qualifying low-income residents with 100 percent renewable energy as well as credits that will result in lowering their monthly bill. DTE has agreed to fund a portion of these projects and will be seeking to partner with third party organizations to assist in funding these new beneficial community pilot projects.