Milton Moses Ginsberg Dies: Cult Film Director Of ‘Coming Apart’ Was 85

People can never talk about Gena Rowlands without mentioning John Cassavetes, and sometimes that’s a shame. He directed very few of his movies without her, so the connection isn’t ridiculous. They came as a package for a few other directors as well (Tempest, Two Minute Warning). Their pairings continue to be the most celebrated and best remembered works of both their careers, and to be even more fair to Cassavetes, no one ever explored Rowlands’ rough edges the way he did. Rowlands spent her youth playing bottle blondes and, following Cassavetes’ death, appeared in a series of matronly roles in which she was brilliant, but theydidn’t have the moral gray areas she traversed in films like Opening Night and A Woman Under the Influence. A proper summation of Rowlands’ career, though, should take in her early TV work, her later Emmy wins for some groundbreaking television movies and her becoming known to younger generations with performances like The Notebook, and the Criterion Channel’s very Cassavetes-heavy look at her career shows that this has yet to be accomplished.