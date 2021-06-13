Cancel
Milton Moses Ginsberg Dies: Cult Film Director Of ‘Coming Apart’ Was 85

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
Milton Moses Ginsberg, who developed a cult following for his low-budget indie films Coming Apart and The Werewolf of Washington, died May 23 in Manhattan. He was 85 and died from cancer, according to his wife, Nina Ginsberg. Ginsberg was a film editor when his ambitions led him to make...

