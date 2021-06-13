SOS: Boosted prepaid phone card funds and a 'demonstration' gone awry

Best prepaid SIM Cards for U.S. travelers and tourists Android Central 2021. If you plan to travel to the U.S. and want to avoid expensive roaming charges, getting a prepaid SIM Card for U.S. travelers and tourists is the way to go. As long as you own a GSM unlocked phone that's compatible with local networks such as T-Mobile and AT&T, getting a SIM card online or at a local retailer is both easy and affordable. These are some of the best prepaid SIM Cards for U.S. travelers and tourists to consider.