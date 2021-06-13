Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

SOS: Boosted prepaid phone card funds and a 'demonstration' gone awry

By Chris Rickert
madison
 7 days ago

Telecommunication companies, in SOS’ experience, often fail to communicate, especially with unhappy customers. One such customer was Cheryl Zeegers, 77, of Madison, who emailed on April 26 to say she’d recently purchased a Boost Mobile-brand phone card at a local drug store only to take it home, scratch off the code, try to use its $50 value and discover the $50 had already been spent.

madison.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Madison, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sos#Boost Mobile#Virgin Mobile#Sos#Verona#Dish Wireless#Dish Network#Boost After Boost#Charter Communications#Brandemuehl#Spectrum Charter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Telecommunication
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Cell Phonesclarkdeals.com

Tracfone 1-year prepaid smartphone plan for $60

For a limited time at eBay, you can get a Tracfone 1-year prepaid smartphone plan for only $60. This comes out to just $5 per month!. In addition to the initial line and included SIM card, you’ll get an annual plan that provides 1,200 minutes of phone calls, 1,200 texts and 3GB of data. It allows you to keep your current smartphone and still get a better deal on your annual plan. Choose from AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-compatible networks.
Cell Phonesmediapost.com

Boost Mobile Should Stop Boasting Of 'Unlimited' Data, Watchdog Confirms

Dish Network's Boost Mobile should stop advertising that two of its plans offer unlimited broadband data, given that consumers with those plans face significant slowdowns after exceeding a monthly cap, an industry watchdog reiterated this week. “Boost Mobile has failed to provide proper support for the use of the 'unlimited...
Cell Phonescardrates.com

The Prepaid2Cash Mobile App Allows Consumers to Convert Prepaid Gift Cards Into Cash for Daily Use

In a Nutshell: Every year, consumers purchase or receive prepaid cards and gift cards worth hundreds of billions of dollars. But fees and limitations often make using them inconvenient, which means a significant amount goes unspent. Prepaid2Cash offers consumers fast and easy access to the cash stored on those gift cards. In as little as 15 minutes, the Prepaid2Cash mobile app can convert consumer gift cards or prepaid cards into cash that users can spend anywhere without limitations.
LifestyleAndroid Central

Best prepaid SIM Cards for U.S. travelers and tourists 2021

Best prepaid SIM Cards for U.S. travelers and tourists Android Central 2021. If you plan to travel to the U.S. and want to avoid expensive roaming charges, getting a prepaid SIM Card for U.S. travelers and tourists is the way to go. As long as you own a GSM unlocked phone that's compatible with local networks such as T-Mobile and AT&T, getting a SIM card online or at a local retailer is both easy and affordable. These are some of the best prepaid SIM Cards for U.S. travelers and tourists to consider.
Credits & LoansLas Vegas Herald

Prepaid Card Market Is Booming Worldwide | Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Paypal

HTF MI started a new business research with title Global Prepaid Card Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Global Prepaid Card market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Prepaid Card market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Prepaid Card market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay, American Express, JCB, Discover, Walmart, Bank of America, Apple Inc, Wells Fargo, Paypal, West Union, Kaiku, AccountNow, NetSpend, AT&T & T-Mobile etc.
Public HealthLight Reading

AT&T, Verizon are still using spectrum tied to Dish for COVID-19 traffic spikes

Coronavirus vaccination rates are slowly but steadily rising in most parts of the US. Disneyland is fully open. Guns 'N Roses is back on tour. But AT&T and Verizon are still citing the COVID-19 pandemic, and possible mobile network traffic spikes resulting from working and schooling from home, as the reasons they need access to additional spectrum from the FCC.
Economycardrates.com

Payactiv Offers Workers Fast Access to Earnings Through Prepaid Cards and Savings on Everyday Necessities

In a Nutshell: When workers can access their paychecks faster, they can often avoid payday loans, overdraft fees, and financial setbacks. That’s why Payactiv partners with more than 1,500 U.S. employers to provide workers with immediate access to their earnings via prepaid cards. The Payactiv app also offers budgeting tools, financial education resources, and a discount marketplace for everyday consumer items.
Cell PhonesPocketables

T-Mobile Scam Shield, STIR/Shaken, spam protection failed me today

This has been Paul’s very terrible no good bad T-Mobile day. TL;DR – in 24 hours spoofed calls, spam texts, and 23 impossible calls in a row. So I don’t have answers to this, I’ve asked and basically been given a $4 credit, but Scam Shield has been getting only about 50% of scam and spam calls, and STIR/SHAKEN, which was completed by T-Mobile for all carriers in March according to their press release, doesn’t seem to be doing much in the way of stopping spoofing.
Cell Phonesmobileworldlive.com

T-Mobile US expands emergency service commitment

T-Mobile US upped its emergency services focus, pledging to prioritise calls and texts, and introducing more ruggedised devices to its portfolio. Its pledge applies to agencies enrolled in the US government’s Wireless Priority Service (WPS), a programme backed by the big-three and some rural US operators, which grants emergency services first dibs to mobile networks during crises.
EconomyMMORPG News

Immediate loans for unemployed. Payday advances for prepaid documents

Immediate loans for unemployed. Payday advances for prepaid documents. Brand New texas cash loan credit that is bad free loan, instant loans for unemployed Appleton, Wisconsin crisis loan bad credit car finance in. Just in case client opts to go when you l k at the loan for a couple more times, she or he basically fundamentally eventually ends up investing costs that are additional.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Roku claims ‘Originals’ streaming success

In the two weeks following the launch of Roku Originals, May 20th to June 3rd, a record number of unique accounts streamed The Roku Channel, according to the streaming platform and device specialist. Furthermore, the top ten most watched programmes on The Roku Channel were all Roku Originals in this two-week period.
Cell PhonesZDNet

ACCC cites Vodafone and TPG merger for increasing mobile phone plan costs

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said on Monday that the big three mobile operators -- Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone -- have jacked up postpaid mobile phone plan pricing and increased prices on prepaid customers by reducing expiry periods. The ACCC said Telstra has increased its postpaid prices by...
Las Vegas, NVcdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas developer reached $80M deal for Strip parcel

After the coronavirus outbreak upended daily life, turning the Strip into a ghost town of shuttered casinos and boarded-up buildings, Las Vegas developer Brett Torino said he started talks to buy a site for another project in the eerily quiet resort corridor. A year or so later, Torino has now...
Cell PhonesLas Vegas Herald

4G LTE Wireless Broadband Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Verizon Wireless, CableFree, Alcatel-Lucent, NetComm Wireless

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on Global 4G LTE Wireless Broadband Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of 4G LTE Wireless Broadband market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are ZTE (China), AT & T (United States), Cisco System (United States), CableFree (United Kingdom), Alcatel-Lucent (France), NetComm Wireless (Australia), Huawei (China), Verizon Wireless (United States), Ericsson (Sweden), Telstra (Australia) and USAT Corp (United States).
Mclean, VAWKRB News

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “
Marketsglobeoftech.com

Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, IBM Corp

A New Research Published by JCMR on the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market (COVID 19 Version) in various regions to produce more than 200+ page reports. This study is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantifiable information highlighting key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities and may be trending in the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market. Some are part of the coverage and are the core and emerging players being profiled Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, IBM Corp, NEC Corp, Vmware, Aryaka Networks, Alcatel Lucent, Brocade Communications Systems, ATandT, Ciena Corporation, Aerohive Networks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Broadcom Ltd., Century Link Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., CloudGenix Inc., Cradlepoint Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Rackspace Holdings Inc., Silver Peak Systems Inc., Talari Networks Inc.(Oracle).
BusinessSpaceNews.com

SES strengthens Amazon Web Services cloud partnership

TAMPA, Fla. — SES has expanded its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), enabling satellite customers to connect directly to its cloud-based applications. According to SES, it is the first satellite operator to pass technical and business reviews for directly connecting with AWS cloud services, without going through a virtual private network (VPN).