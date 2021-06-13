Cancel
Miami Dolphins sign LB Jerome Baker to contract extension

miamidolphins.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Jerome Baker to a contract extension through the 2024 season. Baker has played in 48 games with 37 starts in three seasons (2018-20) with the Dolphins. He's totaled 311 career tackles (199 solo), 11.5 sacks, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and four forced fumbles. Baker's 311 tackles are sixth among all players selected in the 2018 draft class, and all five players with more tackles than Baker were chosen prior to him. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (73rd overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft.

www.miamidolphins.com
