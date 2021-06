The Hoos are off to a great (and very dramatic) start, which is good because keeping this pool running is a lot more fun if we're still in it. 😁. At the moment, the forefather of the pool, Warrior Wahoo Wolverine (aka Kenny Saw) is in the lead. Things are very tight though and almost everyone still has CWS participants and National Champs still alive (sorry to the one person who picked TCU to win it all...they lost and then lost their coach to A&M to boot).