5A boys lacrosse state tournament bracket

By CHSAA
chsaanow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Season D state tournament bracket for Class 5A boys lacrosse is below. The Colorado High School Activities Association is a voluntary association of more than 350 member schools that includes public, private and charter schools. CHSAA has been the state’s governing body of high school sports and activities since 1921. Its mission is to serve its membership through the advancement of, and the student's participation in, interscholastic activities, which are an integral component and a complement to the educational goals of its member schools. The CHSAA sponsors championship events in 27 boys’ and girls’ sports and events in student council, music and speech. Over 58% of the state’s students participate in at least one activity sponsored by the CHSAA.

