Oregon has become the third state in the US to legalise a new end-of-life process of human composting or “natural organic reduction” of the human body.Governor of Oregon Kate Brown signed the House Bill 2574 into law this week, which will allow burial by composting bodies apart from limited options of burial or cremation ­– both of which are adding to the environmental crisis.In the US alone, cremation adds up to £1.7 billion of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every year.Representative Pam Marsh of Jackson County, who co-sponsored the bill, said this will give “the opportunity” to people to make...