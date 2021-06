According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been dealing with various injuries as of late and has been in “a lot of pain” during recent matches. Omega was said to have sliced open his hand at the Double or Nothing PPV when he hit PAC with the AEW World Title and ended up needing seven stitches due to the incident. Meltzer noted that other injuries include “a deep bone bruise near his tailbone, the normal wear and tear on his knees and an athletic hernia.” On top of that, Omega was also suffering from a stomach virus.