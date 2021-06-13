Liverpool and FSG made a major misstep with the European Super League, but it’s a trend being seen throughout sport
Plans for a European Super League rocked football last season. It felt grimly fitting that such an out-of-touch idea should come during a time when fans were absent from stadiums; a scheme drawn up in clinical boardrooms met with the same old artificial cheers from the sterile pumped crowd noise. However, real supporters made their voices heard, and the project was all but dead in the water within a whirlwind 48 hours.www.liverpool.com