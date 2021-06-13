Cancel
Liverpool and FSG made a major misstep with the European Super League, but it’s a trend being seen throughout sport

By James Martin
liverpool.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans for a European Super League rocked football last season. It felt grimly fitting that such an out-of-touch idea should come during a time when fans were absent from stadiums; a scheme drawn up in clinical boardrooms met with the same old artificial cheers from the sterile pumped crowd noise. However, real supporters made their voices heard, and the project was all but dead in the water within a whirlwind 48 hours.

Related
UEFASB Nation

Liverpool and English Six Agree Super League Settlement with Premier League

While some dreams of a Super League might linger on today in Madrid and Barcelona and Turin, for all intents and purposes Europe’s closed breakaway football league is dead, and today the Premier League and English Six appear to have put a line under that fact by agreeing a settlement on the matter.
Premier Leagueliverpool.com

The £63 million transfer void FSG and Liverpool have to fill this season

Liverpool is an entirely different proposition to a decade ago. Gone are the days when big-name departures were the norm: 10 years ago Raul Meireles was following Fernando Torres out of the door to Chelsea, hot on the heels of the sales of Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano in the two preceding summers. Today, Liverpool have arguably not lost a key player since Philippe Coutinho in January 2018. However, a deep squad and a sprinkling of Michael Edwards magic has ensured that transfer revenue has continued to flow into the club — not least from the striker department.
Premier LeagueLiverpool FC

Liverpool's Premier League fixture list revealed

Liverpool will begin their 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a trip to Norwich City. The new season starts at Carrow Road for Jürgen Klopp's men against last term's Championship winners. The Reds will end the campaign with a home match versus Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. See Liverpool's full 2021-22 Premier...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Botched European Super League 'will relaunch in modified form with Man United, City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs still part of controversial breakaway project'

All six English clubs involved in the European Super League are yet to formally leave the hated competition – with organisers claiming that the botched masterplan will relaunch, according to a report. Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea all withdrew from the European Super League within...
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Alisson’s stoppage-time header for Liverpool was emulated by Torquay United’s fellow Brazilian goalkeeper.

Alisson’s stoppage-time header for Liverpool was emulated by Torquay United’s fellow Brazilian goalkeeper. Inspired by compatriot Alisson’s heroics for Liverpool against West Bromwich Albion last month, another Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Covolan scored a 95th-minute goal for his team, but his effort was in vain, unlike Alisson’s. It was the first...
UEFAclickliverpool.com

Liverpool were Super League ‘driving force’

Liverpool have been accused of being the ‘real founders’ of the Super League. The project remains alive by sole virtue of three clubs – Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus – refusing to relinquish their role in the failed plot. Anfield owners Fenway Sports Group joined five other Premier League teams...
Premier Leagueclickliverpool.com

Liverpool open to offers for Euro 2020 stars

Liverpool are willing to listen to offers for Neco Williams and Harry Wilson. The 20-year-old has already attracted interest from several Premier League clubs now set to test the Reds’ resolve in the transfer market this summer. Southampton previously made a loan approach for Williams in January but Leeds United,...
Premier Leaguefootball-news24.com

Clubs handed boost in chase for ex-Liverpool defender

Ozan Kabak is going to be faced with a fascinating summer. On loan at Liverpool for the second half of 2020/21, the Turkish international endured a tricky spell on Merseyside making just 9 Premier League appearances and failing to nail down a starting berth despite a defensive injury crisis. It...