Liverpool and FSG made a major misstep with the European Super League, but it’s a trend being seen throughout sport

Liverpool is an entirely different proposition to a decade ago. Gone are the days when big-name departures were the norm: 10 years ago Raul Meireles was following Fernando Torres out of the door to Chelsea, hot on the heels of the sales of Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano in the two preceding summers. Today, Liverpool have arguably not lost a key player since Philippe Coutinho in January 2018. However, a deep squad and a sprinkling of Michael Edwards magic has ensured that transfer revenue has continued to flow into the club — not least from the striker department.