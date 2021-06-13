Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden Arrives In Brussels For NATO, EU Summits

By AFP News
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

US President Joe Biden arrived Sunday in Brussels for two days of summits with leaders from the NATO military alliance and the European Union. Biden, on his first foreign trip as president, flew in from Britain, where he attended a G7 summit, and was welcomed by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

www.ibtimes.com
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Charles Michel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato Summit#Brussels#Nato#Eu#The European Union#Belgian#Russian#Turkish#Afghan#European Council#The European Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

The media bought Vladimir Putin’s flattering lies: Devine

Russian disinformation is so yesterday. Vladimir Putin speaks the gospel truth, now that he’s declared Joe Biden is not the senile old fool he’s been painted to be by a hostile media, especially in Russia. Biden is a “professional” who is “completely knowledgeable on all issues,” the former KGB case...
Politicsgagrule.net

EU facing ‘major challenges’ in dealing with Turkey, say Macron, Merkel

The EU is facing “major challenges” in dealing with NATO ally Turkey and Russia, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday. The pair made the remarks during a meeting to discuss European issues, ranging from ties with Moscow to the block’s battle against COVID-19 variants, ahead of an EU summit next week, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.
POTUSThe Guardian

Squad goals: Ocasio-Cortez warns Biden patience is wearing thin

Cold reality intrudes on Biden’s first few months as leftist Democrats frustrated with president’s agenda stalling in Congress. They were pointed questions, not personal criticisms. But they will have conveyed a warning to Joe Biden that the patience of the left of the Democratic party and its leaders in ‘the Squad’ of progressive politicians is not infinite.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Merkel and Macron Urge EU Coordination on Reopening Borders

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron called on Friday for European Union countries to coordinate their COVID-19 border reopening policies and guard against new variants of the virus. Macron said EU countries must be careful not to allow new variants to spread, adding that...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Macron Says European Defense Autonomy and NATO Membership Are Compatible

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said that the goal of European defence autonomy could go hand in hand with NATO membership. "We have succeeded in instilling the idea that European defense, and strategic defence autonomy, can be an alternative project to the trans-Atlantic organisation, but very much a solid component of this," Macron told a news conference before holding talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
U.S. Politics104.1 WIKY

Germany’s Merkel to meet U.S. Secretary of State in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Berlin on Wednesday, her spokesperson said. Blinken will also meet Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and attend a Libya conference hosted by Germany and the United Nations, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said on Friday.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

America Takes the Knee | Opinion

When a U.S. president visits the United Kingdom, it is always a big deal. When Donald Trump came here in 2018, there were large-scale street protests from the "woke" student population. Before that, in 2016, there was a different kind of outrage when President Barack Obama dramatically intervened in the Brexit referendum debate to tell Britons they should vote to remain in the EU or else the U.K. would find itself at the "back of the queue" in any future U.S. trade deal. The British public was well aware that the American president was in town on both occasions. By contrast, Joe Biden's first overseas trip as U.S. president in recent days was barely noticed. In fact, I would bet that many people didn't even know he had arrived on our shores.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden’s first foreign trip only showcased his own weakness

“We’ve gotten a lot of business done on this trip,” Joe Biden declared in Geneva, the final stop on his first overseas tour as president. Not one reporter at the press conference called him on the absurd claim. Of course, he started the “presser” after his sitdown with Russia’s Vladimir...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ukraine sanctions two businessmen tied to Giuliani

Ukraine on Friday announced sanctions against two businessmen with ties to former President Trump ’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani , accusing one of selling titanium products that ended up in the hands of the Russian military. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council announced the sanctions against Dmytro Firtash and Pavel...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Video of Joe Biden Yelling at Reporter, Saying 'I'm Not Confident of Anything,' Goes Viral

Video of President Joe Biden's irked response to a question about the future actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been widely viewed online. Following Wednesday's much anticipated summit with his Russian counterpart in Geneva, Switzerland, Biden snapped back at a question posed by CNN's chief White House correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, about Putin's intentions.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The Republican Party's mission: whitewash the Trump presidency

(CNN) — The Republican Party has turned to another page in the authoritarian playbook as it whitewashes the history of Donald Trump's presidency. It's as if the fawning over Vladimir Putin never happened. Or Trump's assurance that Covid-19 would simply "go away" never passed his lips. Trump's acolytes have, meanwhile, rebranded the worst assault in American democracy in modern times into a January 6 tourist jaunt as they seek to cleanse the reputation of the former President who told rioters to "fight like Hell" and, months later, still holds enormous sway over the GOP.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The 30 most bizarre lines from Donald Trump's interview with Sean Hannity

(CNN) — Out of office and having shut down his revolutionary communications site blog, former President Donald Trump has lost much of his ability to drive the daily national political conversation. But he still has a telephone! And that means he can, whenever he wants, call into friendly outlets to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden's gift to Putin

Despite four years of sustained hysterics about the supposed Russian-compromised nature of his presidency, Donald Trump's administration carried out a variety of policies to shore up Europe’s eastern flank, bolster U.S. military strength relative to Russia’s, and weaken Russia’s coercive power generally. Yet six months into President Joe Biden’s term, we’ve seen the opposite effect: The sources of the taunts and tough-talking on Russia have been remarkably conciliatory to Vladimir Putin.