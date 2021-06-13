Liverpool may need to break their own rules to sign the perfect Gini Wijnaldum replacement

The Liverpool transfer rumour mill has taken a little bit of time to grind into gear this summer, but the departure of Gini Wijnaldum has really provided a kick-start. Suddenly, names from across Europe are being touted as potential successors to the Dutchman’s ever-present position in the heart of Jürgen Klopp’s midfield. While Rodrigo de Paul has not been linked as heavily as the likes of Florian Neuhaus, the player’s recent comments mark him out as a great stylistic fit for the club.