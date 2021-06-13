Checkers vs. Chess

Round 3 of the Tuesday Night Marathon was one of the longer nights ever, as we had nine games extend past 10:30pm, with the final two games ending after 10:45 pm on the top two boards. FM Kyron Griffith worked himself out of a losing position for much of the game, showing his master resilliency in creating enough complications to even out the position against Theo Biyiasas. He then took advantage of time pressure as he induced a miscalculation with less than a minute left on Theo's clock to take the win. It was an incredible game by Theo, who deserved a better outcome. Kudos however to Kyron for staying with keeping his composure to create his opportunity to win. On board 2, Gary Harris missed a winning move on move 33 that would have provided a big upset over IM Elliott Winslow, but it was Winslow who found all the right moves after in a sharp attacking position to close the show and get the win. Harris mentioned to me he was trying to channel the attacking spirit of Mikhail Tal, as he was sitting in the chair commemorating him in the chess room. He fell just short, but the game certainily showed a fighting spirit. Griffith and Winslow are the only two remaining perfect scores in the top section with 3/3, and will square off next week in what should be an exciting matchup. Abhinav Penagalapati of the San Jose Chess Club is close behind at 2.5/3.