Checkers vs. Chess

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a vast difference between playing chess vs. playing checkers. In checkers, the best moves yield immediate results... a piece is jumped or a king is crowned. With chess however, the best moves aren't made for simple instant gratification, but well thought out for the benefits they will reap many moves ahead. Chiropractic shares a similar modus operandi.

Chess
Sports
Sportschessbase.com

David Smerdon introduces the Fighting Chess Index

SportsIn Entertainment

Top 5 Best Chess Openings

Chess is one of the hottest sports in today’s time. Ever since the popular Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit was released, chess’s popularity has been through the roof. There have been record sales for chessboards, chess magazines, and a record high of new players who are getting into the game. Even the popular chess streamers like Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura and “agadmator” on YouTube have seen success as both of them hit the mark for a million followers recently. With so many new players now interested in chess, it is no surprise that most of them are looking to improve their game. If you are a new player, it might be difficult to understand why some openings are stronger than others. So, in this article, I will be talking about some of the best chess openings that will help you get better in the early phase of a match.
Sportschessbase.com

The Gelfand Chess Challenge, Day 2 - Live!

SportsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Chess pros visit Promenade

Community event allows enthusiasts, novices to try skill. Spectators gathered Sunday in a shaded area of Promenade Park as nationally ranked chess player Nika Arnold, 18, shook hands with 12 opponents and made her first move in a dozen simultaneous games. Meanwhile, expert player Rochelle Ballantyne, 25, welcomed and bested...
Wheeling, ILuschess.org

CCA Returns to OTB Chess with 30th Chicago Open

Over the 2021 Memorial Day weekend, Grandmaster Dariusz Swiercz won the 30th Annual Chicago Open and the Continental Chess Association’s (CCA) return to Over-The-Board chess in Wheeling, Illinois. The last OTB event prior to the Chicago Open was the Western Class Championship nearly 15 months ago! Just as players may...
Sportschessbase.com

Prague Chess Festival: Three decisions in round 2

Video Gamesweandthecolor.com

Schackbräde Chess Games by fagerström

Schackbräde, a collection of chess games created by design studio fagerström. Based in Madrid, Spain, fagerström is an independent design studio specializing in visual solutions based on crafted design and strong conceptual thinking. They just created Schackbräde, a collection of chess games with the aim of exploring the relationship between...
Hobbiesmilibrary.org

Chess Room Newsletter #973

Round 3 of the Tuesday Night Marathon was one of the longer nights ever, as we had nine games extend past 10:30pm, with the final two games ending after 10:45 pm on the top two boards. FM Kyron Griffith worked himself out of a losing position for much of the game, showing his master resilliency in creating enough complications to even out the position against Theo Biyiasas. He then took advantage of time pressure as he induced a miscalculation with less than a minute left on Theo's clock to take the win. It was an incredible game by Theo, who deserved a better outcome. Kudos however to Kyron for staying with keeping his composure to create his opportunity to win. On board 2, Gary Harris missed a winning move on move 33 that would have provided a big upset over IM Elliott Winslow, but it was Winslow who found all the right moves after in a sharp attacking position to close the show and get the win. Harris mentioned to me he was trying to channel the attacking spirit of Mikhail Tal, as he was sitting in the chair commemorating him in the chess room. He fell just short, but the game certainily showed a fighting spirit. Griffith and Winslow are the only two remaining perfect scores in the top section with 3/3, and will square off next week in what should be an exciting matchup. Abhinav Penagalapati of the San Jose Chess Club is close behind at 2.5/3.
Sportsuschess.org

The Evolution of Modern Chess Rules: The 50-Move Draw

The question of whether chess was invented or evolved from earlier games may never be settled. Part of the discussion is semantic, since evolution and invention are two sides of the same coin! Evolution is a series of new inventions that build upon or combine earlier designs. Inventions are steps in evolution.
Sportschessbase.com

Superbet Chess Classic: So and Grischuk grab the lead

Sportschessbase.com

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov wins Superbet Chess Classic

Wilmington, VTDeerfield Valley News

Chess club on the green

WILMINGTON - Join the Twin Valley Middle High School Chess Club for “Chess on the Green” at Wilmington’s Pettee Memorial Library, Wednesday, June 16, from 3:30 to 5 pm. Learn how to play chess, improve your strategy or challenge the “master.” Drop by, check it out, or join in the play. Contact Shelley by email: aspark802@gmail.com.
Sportscbslocal.com

Life Lessons Through Chess

(CBS Detroit) – The Detroit City Chess Club is teaching kids comradery, focus, and how to outsmart their opponents. Coach Kevin Fite says, “Competition is what we do in life, we compete for everything that we do.”. The students learn the complex strategies of chess to help compete in the...
Sportschessbase.com

Prague Chess Festival: Navara loses again

6/18/2021 – In this year's Prague Chess Festival things do not go well for David Navara. In round 4 of the Masters he played against Nijat Abasov (pictured) and suffered his fourth loss in a row. Navara had an excellent position but first gave his advantage away and then lost on time. The other three games of the round ended in a draw. After four rounds Sam Shankland and Abasov now share the lead with 3.0/4 each. | Photo: Nijat Abasov (Vladimir Jagr)
SportsBirmingham Star

Four Indians selected for upcoming chess championship

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): India dominates the line-up for the next mega Meltwater Champions Chess Tour event with four of its finest young stars invited to play in the event scheduled to begin from June 26. The Asian Rapid will feature a USD 100,000 prize pot and is...
HobbiesMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Chess Corner: Sitting on the 7th rank

Rook and pawn endgames are the most common type of endgames. Last week, we looked at the principle of cutting off the king in a rook endgame. This week the importance of a rook on the 7th rank is illustrated. In this week’s position, black has a pawn advantage. Even...
Sportsgameknot.com

Chess: Garry Kasparov to make cameo comeback when Grand Tour resumes

Garry Kasparov, now aged 58 and for many still the all-time No 1 player, will make a rare cameo comeback next month when the 2021 over-the-board Grand Tour, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, reaches Zagreb in Croatia. Kasparov will play 18 games in the five-minute blitz...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Game demo - Download

This a demo for Rogue Legacy, a 2D platformer with roguelike elements developmed by Cellar Door Games. Rogue Legacy is a 2D platforming genealogical roguelite where anyone can be a hero. You must traverse a procedurally-generated castle to uncover the secrets of your cursed heritage. You have only one chance though, as there is no redemption from death. Fortunately your lineage spawns like bunny rabbits, and there are plenty of successors willing to pick up the sword. Unfortunately genetics aren't a perfect science, resulting in children who suffer from a variety of different traits, such as blindness, dyslexia, and even irritable bowels syndrome. Do you have what it takes to uncover your family's history and redeem its honor?
Las Vegas, NVchessbase.com

The Weekly Show: Chess in Las Vegas

6/22/2021 – In his "Weekly Show" IM Lawrence Trent will take a look at the National Open in Las Vegas, focusing on the game Levy Rozman vs Christopher Yoo in round 5, a superb attacking display by the "internet's chess teacher". And Lawrence will talk about the Paris Rapid & Blitz tournament and the Prague Masters. | Lawrence's show is available on-demand with a ChessBase Premium Account. You can register a Premium account here.
Video Gamesmonstervine.com

Despot’s Game Preview – Human Auto Chess

I am consistently impressed when studios riff off of other popular genres and manage to make interesting games. Despot’s Game is a roguelike auto-battler with no multiplayer elements whatsoever. Instead, your small army will be battling its way through a series of randomly generated rooms, not unlike Smash TV or Binding of Isaac. As you battle your way through Despot’s Game you’ll come across small enemies, large enemies, boss rooms before you get to the next level, food rooms, teleporter rooms, shops, and more. All the while you’ll need to keep your army fed, healed, and concentrated.