Jim Krumel: A simple man and a scarecrow

Tom Poling says he got to thinking the other day — he does a lot of that, thinking — “when the idea came into full bloom.”

It was about a scarecrow.

He wondered when was the last time he saw a scarecrow.

“It had to be 50 years,” Poling said. “At one time every farm probably had one, but I don’t think I’ve seen one since I was a kid.”

That’s all it took for the 75-year-old farmer to decide to have a little fun. Today, if you have any reason to drive down Road 18-9 in Putnam County just north of Rimer, look for address 19192.

“You’ll enjoy the fact a scarecrow exists,” said Poling.

But does it work? Does it keep the birds and animals away?

“The bunnies still get in the garden, but they have to eat too, and I have plenty,” said Poling.

That’s an understatement from a man who, along with his wife, Maria, cherish what the land can produce.

“Plenty” for them includes three gardens full of tomatoes, beans, carrots, onions, corn, collard greens, squash and a row of max-pumpkins — about $10,000 worth of food, Poling estimates.

“You name it, we grow it,” Poling said. “We have 1,000 canning jars. What we don’t use we give to others and the food

bank.”

He also has 66 fruit trees. He planted them all and is full of facts about fruit, things like it takes six years to grow a peach tree … from peach pit to peach tree.

“Last year we had not an apple or a peach due to the frost and cold, but I got them this year … they’re all blooming,” he said.

One of his prize fruits is his Quince apples. “It’s a green apple with a kind of like peach fuzz. In my book, it makes the best-tasting apple pie if done right … just scrumptious.”

He says his love for the land came from growing up on a farm off Kemp Road near Elida.

“I wanted to play baseball during the summer, and my dad said, ‘If you want to play ball this summer, then I want something out of you — look after the gardens,’” Poling said.

Today he saves rainwater by the bucket to water his gardens. He splits wood for his wife’s wood-burning stove. He heats with wood and some electricity. He doesn’t ask for much from others, but is always willing to help a neighbor.

“I’m 75 years old and still pride myself on getting as much done as when I was younger.”

He admits to being a simple man.

“I’ve always found you do with what you have, and what you don’t have, you do without.”

ROSES AND THORNS: A family who endured a long illness is welcomed into the rose garden.

Rose: To the family of Andrew Green, of Lima. Their strong faith carried them during the three months that Andrew was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Rose: To Anthony Hayes, a custodian at Elmwood Primary School in Shawnee. When a second-grade student couldn’t quit choking, Hayes performed the Heimlich maneuver, dislodging a piece of hamburger that was stuck in the boy’s throat.

Rose: To Karen Chambers, of Lima, whose idea was featured Sunday in the nationally syndicated comic strip, Pluggers. Chamber noted a Plugger remembers when a hose was your waster park as well as your drinking fountain.

Rose: To Mary Lou and Richard Brautigam of Wapakoneta. They will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Thursday.

Rose: To Clay Tucker, a former star basketball player at Perry High School who is returning to the school as its new coach.

Rose: To Kari Taylor, Kathy Keller, Sara Anderson, Jesse Roark, Jessy Austin, Marcy Bolek and John Hoffman. They each won top awards during the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.

Thorn: To Daysha Lane of Lima whose false statement about a juror almost led to a mistrial in her drug case, in which she was found guilty.

PARTING SHOT: Some people get enough exercise just by pushing their luck.

Jim Krumel is the editor of The Lima News. Contact him at 567-242-0391 or at The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 45807.