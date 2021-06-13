Whitfield County Schools honors retirees and employees

Debby Barto, who retired after the 2020-21 academic year, her 37th at Southeast Whitfield High School, will "miss the kids the most."

"They might look different — our school's demographics have changed (over the past four decades) — but they're not different," said Barto, who was named 2020-21 Teacher of the Year for both Southeast and for Whitfield County Schools. "They still need us to love and encourage them."

"Our students at Southeast are so appreciate of everything you do for them — there's not that sense of entitlement some kids have — and our school is one of inclusion and acceptance," said Barto, who taught AP (Advanced Placement)U.S. history, coached cheerleading and helped start and lead the Raider Ambassadors program at Southeast, among other contributions. "There's a sense of family — in the faculty and student body — and we love and take care of each other."

Britt Adams, who spent three decades in Whitfield County Schools — the past 11 as Northwest Whitfield High School's principal — before retiring at the end of the 2020-21 year, will most miss "the people" at Northwest and throughout Whitfield County Schools, he said. "This whole thing is a relationship game, and I've really loved my time here."

He's also gratified to see so many of those who once worked for him ascend to leadership positions.

His successor as Northwest's principal, Mandie Jones, and one of her new assistant principals, Jennifer Eller, were both English teachers and heads of the English department at Northwest, and Michelle Caldwell, Whitfield County Schools' director of accountability and assessment, and Karey Williams, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, "all worked for me at some point, but that's what we need to be doing, building up people in our buildings to take the next steps," Adams said. "I'm really proud of them all."

"It's fine to (hire from outside), but you have to build your own, I think, so they're ready to step up" when called upon, he said. "That's what some really fine folks did for me" during the early parts of his career.

Adams and Barto were just two of the roughly four dozen retirees recognized June 1 during the Whitfield County Schools-Whitfield Education Foundation awards ceremony at Southeast.

"I know this group well and love them," said Williams. "I'm so sad to see them retire, but happy to see them" move on to the next steps in their lives.

They all "value kids, and that is exactly what a parent wants to hear" when he or she sends a child to a school, that the child will be cared for, said Smitty Barnett, executive director of the Whitfield Education Foundation. "We're thankful for (them), and we're blessed to have them in" Whitfield County Schools.

Also during the ceremony, Brent Flowers was named technology employee of the year, Holly Jones (Eastside Elementary School) was named media specialist of the year, Peggy Muse (Valley Point Elementary School) was named office professional of the year, John Raines was named maintenance and logistics employee of the year, Ashley Smith was named transportation employee of the year and Evelyn Sosa (Coahulla Creek High School) was named school nutrition employee of the year.

Sosa, assistant cafeteria manager, is "proud of her job and wants to do a good job," said Tiffany Smith, free and reduced-price lunch clerk for Whitfield County Schools' nutrition department. Sosa provides "amazing customer service, and she's a fabulous human being."

Students and staff "love her," and she's active in creating recipes for food, said Angie Brown, nutrition director for Whitfield County Schools. "She really motivates other people."

Office professionals like Muse are crucial in schools, Williams said. They field phone calls, keep track of messages and are the front-line with parents, whether those parents are "happy, sad or angry," and they perform all those duties "with a smile on their face."

Media specialists like Jones "are so important to our schools," said Superintendent Judy Gilreath. "They have to know a little bit of everything, and they have to work with students and adults" with equal aplomb.

Jones "has made an impact on every student and staff member at" her school, and "she is fantastic," said Ben Hunt, Eastside Elementary's principal. "The school is a better place because of her enthusiasm, love of children and eternal positivity."

"She has transformed the library into a place where everyone is welcome, and it has become the heart of the school," Hunt said. "Getting kids to love reading is at the foundation of everything she does," and she's partnered with the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library "the past few years to help run a summer library program at the school so kids and families can continue reading during the long break."

"She also makes books come alive by often dressing up like the students' favorite book characters," Hunt added. "She also has contributed to her profession, helping other media specialists by leading several trainings at conferences, and her work has been featured in a professional journal."

Raines "goes above and beyond and is a team player," said Mike Ewton, assistant superintendent for operations and student services. "He provides excellent customer service to students and staff" members.

Flowers "makes sure his schools are taken care of, and he communicates well with students and staff," while Ashley Smith "really stepped up to the plate this year, doing a remarkable job with a great attitude," Ewton said. "She does everything asked of her, (and) always with an energetic smile."