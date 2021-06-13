Cancel
TIAC Forms National Committee To Protect Cruise Industry

TravelPulse
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) is formally announcing its National Cruise Committee – a group of TIAC Members and Canadian organizations that operate in the global cruise industry and are advocating for the cruise industry to be treated no different from other travel sectors in Canada. “We are...

ca.travelpulse.com
