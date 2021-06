“No playmaker in the world can be as good as a good counter-pressing situation.”. These words of Jürgen Klopp , spoken on Sky’s Monday Night Football show in 2016, succinctly encapsulate his footballing philosophy. In his eyes, the most reliable route to high-quality chances is to regain the ball high up the pitch. Catching the defence out of shape, with as few defenders as possible between the ball and the goal, is just as effective as the most pinpoint of passes from a classic creative midfielder.