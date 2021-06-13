DJ Uiagalelei leads breakout candidates nationally for 2021

J.K. Dobbins – Running Back. Dobbins is the most obvious breakout candidate for the Ravens next season. As a rookie, he broke numerous rookie rushing records in Baltimore including the rookie touchdown record, and had the most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown in franchise history. Dobbins also led all NFL running backs with at least 100 rushes in yards per carry (6.0 yards per attempt) and trailed only Alvin Kamara in yards per touch amongst running backs. The Ravens have now upgraded their offensive line around Dobbins and he could establish himself as one of the most productive running backs in the NFL next season. He is in a perfect offense that caters to his strength and has the buffer of defenses largely planning to stop Lamar Jackson in offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s run-heavy scheme.