DJ Uiagalelei leads breakout candidates nationally for 2021

By TigerNet Staff
tigernet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClemson's DJ Uiagalelei led a contingent of five Tigers considered as "breakout" candidates by Pro Football Focus for the 2021 season. Uiagalelei is PFF's No. 1 breakout candidate in all of college football as well. "He earned an 83.6 passing grade, making five big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays in...

