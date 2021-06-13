Cancel
Woodbine Begins Meet With Opening Day Record Handle

By BloodHorse Staff
Bloodhorse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Woodbine Thoroughbred meet kicked off June 12 with an opening day record handle of more than $6.9 million. With the start of the 2021 campaign delayed nearly two months due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing provincial restrictions, horseplayers were clearly eager for the return of live racing at the Toronto track, taking advantage of strong field sizes to wager a total of $6,912,477 on the season-opening 11-race card.

www.bloodhorse.com
