Woodbine Begins Meet With Opening Day Record Handle
The 2021 Woodbine Thoroughbred meet kicked off June 12 with an opening day record handle of more than $6.9 million. With the start of the 2021 campaign delayed nearly two months due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing provincial restrictions, horseplayers were clearly eager for the return of live racing at the Toronto track, taking advantage of strong field sizes to wager a total of $6,912,477 on the season-opening 11-race card.www.bloodhorse.com