Woodbine Begins Meet With Opening Day Record Handle

At least one team from St. John's Prep will be in the North final this spring. Only two teams opted to participate in this year's unique Division 1 North dual meet style wrestling playoffs, so the undefeated Eagles (14-0) will host Methuen (9-1) for the North championship next Tuesday. Since the state couldn't have wrestling in its traditional winter season due to the ongoing pandemic, the sport was moved to the spring and a dual meet playoff style tourney has taken the place of the individual state competitions normally seen at the end of the year,