Seattle Storm beat shorthanded Sun 89-66 led by Breanna Stewart’s 22

The Minnesota Lynx (5-6) head to College Park Center on Saturday where they'll take on the Dallas Wings (5-7). The Minnesota Lynx took the court against the Dallas Wings and earned the victory with a final of 85-73 in their last contest. Minnesota wrapped up the contest with a 48.5% field goal percentage (33 of 68) and converted 7 out of their 21 shots from downtown. From the free throw line, the Lynx made 12 of 14 shots for a percentage of 85.7%. When discussing rebounding, they earned 40 with 7 of them being offensive. They also recorded 19 assists for this game while forcing the other team into 10 turnovers and getting 6 steals. When it comes to defense, Minnesota allowed the other team to go 34.7% from the field on 26 of 75 shooting. Dallas earned 10 dimes and had 8 steals for the game. Furthermore, Dallas snagged 34 rebounds (10 offensive, 24 defensive) and had 3 blocked shots. Dallas finished the game shooting 77.8% at the charity stripe by burying 14 of 18 tries. They also knocked down 7 out of their 20 shots from 3-point range.