Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Seattle Storm beat shorthanded Sun 89-66 led by Breanna Stewart’s 22

By The Associated Press
MyNorthwest.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 89-66 on Sunday. Stewart made 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Storm (10-2), who improved their lead atop the WNBA standings over the second-place Sun (8-3).

sports.mynorthwest.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brionna Jones
Person
Kaila Charles
Person
Jonquel Jones
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Dewanna Bonner
Person
Sue Bird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Sun#Atlanta Dream#Uncasville#Ap#The Seattle Storm#The Connecticut Sun 89 66#Seattle Storm 89#Eurobasket#Breannastewart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAWNBA.com

Jewell Loyd, Breanna Stewart Help Storm Cruise Past Dream

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 13 of her 18 points in the first quarter to lead six Seattle players in double figures, and the Storm cruised past the Dream. Breanna Stewart had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Sue Bird added 11 points and six assists for Seattle (8-2), which rebounded after a last-second loss to Dallas on Sunday. Stephanie Talbot chipped in 13 points off the bench, Mercedes Russell also scored 11 and Katie Lou Samuelson added 10.
NBAnewsverses.com

Stewart helps Seattle win fifth straight, 79-69 over Indiana

Breanna Stewart had 21 factors and a season-high 15 rebounds, Sue Chook added 13 factors with seven assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 79-69 on Thursday evening for his or her fifth straight victory. Seattle’s lead was minimize to 69-66 with 6:31 left till Stewart scored six...
NBAWFAA

Ogunbowale’s last-second 3 lifts Dallas Wings over Seattle Storm 68-67

Arike Ogunbowale’s 3-pointer with less than a second left capped a 12-point comeback for the Dallas Wings in a 68-67 win that snapped the Seattle Storm’s five-game winning streak. Ogunbowale finished with 24 points and her clutch shot helped the Wings return the favor after they were stunned by the...
BasketballSportsnet.ca

Storm rout shorthanded Sun in matchup of top teams in WNBA

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 89-66 on Sunday. Stewart made 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Storm (10-2), who improved their lead atop the WNBA standings over the second-place Sun (8-3).
Seattle, WAWNBA.com

Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm -Game Notes 6-13

The Connecticut Sun (8-3) fell to the Seattle Storm (10-2), 89-66 at home on Sunday afternoon. The Sun lost their first home game and first game in regulation this season. The two previous losses were both on the road in overtime. Jonquel Jones missed her first game of the season...
NBAWNBA.com

Storm stays undefeated on the road with 89-66 win over Connecticut

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – It was quite a homecoming for the Seattle Storm’s UConn connection. Former Huskies stars Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and Katie Lou Samuelson combined for 43 points – a game-high 22 for Stewart, 13 for Bird, and eight for Samuelson – as the Storm rolled past the Connecticut Sun on Sunday in Mohegan Sun Arena, 89-66.
BasketballGwinnett Daily Post

Storm beat Sun in matchup of WNBA's best

Breanna Stewart had one of her signature performances, scoring 22 points and snatching nine rebounds while carrying the Storm to an 89-66 victory over the Sun on Sunday afternoon. Stewart hit a season-high four three-pointers. Sue Bird shot 3-of-4 from three-point range to the tune of 13 points and four...
NBAaudacy.com

Bey, Stewart snap All-Rookie drought for Pistons

The last time the Pistons had two players earn All-Rookie honors was 2012-13: Andre Drummond and Kyle Singler both made the second team. The last time they had two players earn All-Rookie honors with at least one earning first-team honors was 1981-82: Isaiah Thomas and Kelly Tripuka both made the first team.
NBAMyNorthwest.com

Seattle Storm beat Indiana 87-70 for 6th straight road win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to help the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 87-70 on Tuesday night. Jewell Loyd added 18 points and Sue Bird had 17 for Seattle (11-2), which improved to 6-0 on the road. Bird made a deep...
NBAfox44news.com

Bucks bounce back to beat Nets 104-89 and force Game 7

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton and the Milwaukee Bucks refused to fold under pressure and wouldn’t allow Kevin Durant to produce one more remarkable comeback that could end their second-round playoff series. Middleton set a career playoff high with 38 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30 and the Milwaukee Bucks never...
NBAatlantanews.net

Surging Sky take on shorthanded Sun

The surging Chicago Sky will look for their fourth straight win Thursday, playing host to the Eastern Conference-leading Connecticut Sun. Chicago (5-7) endured a seven-game losing skid from May 23 through June 5, dropping six of the seven by a single-digit margins and three in a row by a single possession.
BasketballDoc's Sports Service

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings Prediction, 6/19/2021 WNBA Pick, Tips and Odds

The Minnesota Lynx (5-6) head to College Park Center on Saturday where they'll take on the Dallas Wings (5-7). The Minnesota Lynx took the court against the Dallas Wings and earned the victory with a final of 85-73 in their last contest. Minnesota wrapped up the contest with a 48.5% field goal percentage (33 of 68) and converted 7 out of their 21 shots from downtown. From the free throw line, the Lynx made 12 of 14 shots for a percentage of 85.7%. When discussing rebounding, they earned 40 with 7 of them being offensive. They also recorded 19 assists for this game while forcing the other team into 10 turnovers and getting 6 steals. When it comes to defense, Minnesota allowed the other team to go 34.7% from the field on 26 of 75 shooting. Dallas earned 10 dimes and had 8 steals for the game. Furthermore, Dallas snagged 34 rebounds (10 offensive, 24 defensive) and had 3 blocked shots. Dallas finished the game shooting 77.8% at the charity stripe by burying 14 of 18 tries. They also knocked down 7 out of their 20 shots from 3-point range.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Immanuel Quickley named to NBA All-Rookie Team

After the 2020 NBA Draft, CBS Sports handed the New York Knicks a D+ grade for taking Immanuel Quickley 25th overall, thinking he was a reach as a late first round pick. Seven months later, Quickley was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team, it was announced by the league Thursday.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams snubbed in All-Rookie Team voting

Certainly, when the NBA announced its two All-Rookie Teams, the eyes of most (if not all) Chicago Bulls fans sought out the name of forward Patrick Williams. The teams’ two-way combo forward they selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Well, he was among the names released via the Chicago Tribune’s K.C. Johnson.