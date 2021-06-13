Cancel
MLB

Bullpen meltdown costs Mets chance at sweeping Padres

By Mike Puma
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs flames enveloped Jeurys Familia in the seventh inning Sunday, the signal to the bullpen occurred a batter too late. And then it got uglier for the Mets. A tired bullpen — without Seth Lugo, Aaron Loup, Edwin Diaz and Miguel Castro — left manager Luis Rojas searching for answers. And he came up with the wrong one: Trying to stretch Familia, perhaps on fumes, for two innings and then entrusting the bases-loaded situation to Jacob Barnes.

nypost.com
