Bullpen meltdown costs Mets chance at sweeping Padres
As flames enveloped Jeurys Familia in the seventh inning Sunday, the signal to the bullpen occurred a batter too late. And then it got uglier for the Mets. A tired bullpen — without Seth Lugo, Aaron Loup, Edwin Diaz and Miguel Castro — left manager Luis Rojas searching for answers. And he came up with the wrong one: Trying to stretch Familia, perhaps on fumes, for two innings and then entrusting the bases-loaded situation to Jacob Barnes.nypost.com