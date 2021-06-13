WhatsApp | Find out who put you in a relationship without you knowing | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | Trick | Training | USA | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | Sports-Play

Although many Android devices usually come standard with their own apps focused on managing files saved in the terminal (the browsers that have been called forever), surely there are few as interesting as Google’s Files, a quick and easy solution. We could say that it is official, which not only serves to see what we have stored taking up space, but also as a method of wireless communication with other devices. Be that as it may, Files is one of those apps that serve to become aware of files that we no longer use and that are eating up precious space, in addition to extending their tentacles to other units that we can connect to the phone via USB, etc. That without forgetting the new favorites folders or the Chromecast support to cast images or videos that we keep in the photo library. Now you can safely delete What Google has done with Files now is to develop a trash can as a place to temporarily send all those files that we decide to delete. As you know, this space serves so that, during a series of days, we think about whether we really want to delete it or not. As with computers, we can always recover any element located there as long as we do not completely empty it or, as we have said, after a series of days have elapsed. This new bin was spotted in Google Files version 1.0.378055542 and what it does is offer an intermediate point before the application deletes that content forever after 30 days after we sent it there. If you look at it, this is the same time period left by other Mountain View apps, such as Google Photos, Google Drive, etc., which also have a bin with these same characteristics. Of course, there is a limitation to using this bin and that is that those who have accessed it, have achieved it thanks to the installations (still beta) of Android 12, so, unless Google changes the development in the coming weeks , it would be a limitation imposed by the new OS that will officially arrive in the fall of this year. In any case, some media go so far as to affirm that it is more than possible that as the development of Files progresses, the Americans open their hands with Android 11 and the entire cohort of terminals that already use it and that there are not few.