WhatsApp | Find out who put you in a relationship without you knowing | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | Trick | Training | USA | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | Sports-Play

By Arzu Daniel
amicohoops.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView: WhatsApp: How to record a video call without your friend noticing. Note that in order to chat with someone in the messaging app, you must have that person’s phone number or scan their QR code. With it, you can exchange texts, GIFs, stickers, emojis and make calls or video calls or chat with someone from abroad.

amicohoops.net
#Smartphone#Mexico
Cell Phones9to5Google

WhatsApp will soon let you verify your account via phone call

WhatsApp offers a number of ways to secure your account with two-step verification. The most commonly used is via a PIN that, when used in conjunction with a one-time SMS code, grants you access to your account. It looks as though WhatsApp will soon offer the ability to quickly verify your account and login via a phone call.
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

So you can know with what name or nickname your contacts saved you on WhatsApp

It is not necessary to install an additional application, there is a very easy method and you can do it through WhatsApp. You just have to ask the contact you are interested in to know how they saved you to forward your cell phone number, this will do it through the application by entering the conversation of both, pressing the icon of the clip, and in contact it will look for your name and you will send it.
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

WhatsApp: tips to create the best stickers in the application

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. You just need to enter the application and upload a photo. In the editor you can add text or crop the photo to make it look better in the chat. If you want to become the best sticker editor, you just need to follow the app’s recommendations.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

WhatsApp vs. Telegram: what can I migrate between the two applications

On the other hand, Telegram has also convinced users. In just 72 hours, 25 million downloads of this app were reported worldwide. Do you want to migrate from WhatsApp to Telegram? Well follow these steps. Can my WhatsApp contacts be migrated to Telegram?. Unfortunately, it is not possible to move...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

You can now make WhatsApp VoIP calls on some feature phones

This might be the cheapest way to make and receive WhatsApp calls. WhatsApp voice calls are now available for KaiOS-powered feature phones. The functionality comes via version 2.2110.41 of WhatsApp and requires a device with 512MB of RAM. WhatsApp is available on smartphones and computers, but it’s also been available...
Cell Phonestheclevelandamerican.com

WhatsApp: How to record call and avoid being noticed | Applications | Trick | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | USA | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | Sports-Play

Share Allows you to see your status or status without knowing that you have gone through your friends’ stories, and there is a function for your contacts They do not know when you read the messages they send youThis is because you have disabled “read confirmation”. Additionally, your “last link” may be disabled, meaning no one knows when you last stopped using the app. There is a lot more now.
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

Learn why you can’t update WhatsApp on your smartphone

However, many times all these news are lost because you cannot update the mobile application or an error occurs when doing so. How to solve it?. If it happens to you that you do not have space, or simply a low internet connection, then these are all the steps you should do in WhatsApp so that you always have the latest version on your mobile device.
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

WhatsApp changes its design so you can get it on your cell phone

But now the application will change its design, specifically within the chat. According to information revealed by WABeta Info Chat balloons will appear more rounded and no longer rectangular like they used to be. How do I get them?. As you know WhatsApp is testing the new design of the...
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

Google improves Android Auto: you can finally talk with WhatsApp without entering the ‘app’

It goes without saying that when we are behind the wheel we should not interact with the telephone, or the car’s multimedia system, beyond what is necessary. In any case, when we stop or through those voice commands that do not divert our attention from always looking ahead. And it is precisely in this second case where Google has added substantial improvements to better control Android Auto. It is a whole battery of improvements including that of controlling a greater number of applications by voice, without having them open on the car screen. The idea from which Google has started is that it is possible to send an order outside the domains of any app. In this way, even if we are not within WhatsApp, it will be possible to point out to Android Auto that what we are asking is to run it within the messaging app. Improvements in the voice of Google From the offices of the North Americans they have wanted to remind us that this update goes one step further in terms of allowing us to control certain applications in a more effective way, without touching the screen or distracting us. Just talking and little else. Specifically, from Google they have defined these changes as “new experiences of applications” to help us “to improve their handling”. Specifically, all those that we use to message with friends and family. At this point, what the Mountain Viewers have done is allow us to order certain actions with our voice from the Android Auto home screen itself, in such a way that it will not be necessary to enter them and ask them for anything from there. Specifically, Google messages, or WhatsApp, will be some of the beneficiaries since we can read messages (by voice) or send new ones that we can write thanks to the dictation option. This simple detail will save us a lot of time and, above all, headaches if we are so reckless as to want to consult what they are writing to us while we drive and take our attention away from the road. With this improvement in the voice functions of Google, it will not be necessary to touch the WhatsApp icon to enter, but from the main screen itself it will be possible to manage everything. Of course, if you are one of those who always have Google Maps active, remember to return to the home screen beforehand to avoid problems.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Google Translate: know these tricks that can help you at any time

When we first downloaded Google translator By default it has English pre-installed, since it is the most widely spoken and most popular language in the world, however, the app allows you to download another 57 additional languages. How? follow these steps:. It should be noted that these languages ​​generate storage...
Technologytechnonu.com

Google adds a function to its Files application that it has been crying out for, do you know which one?

Although many Android devices usually come standard with their own apps focused on managing files saved in the terminal (the browsers that have been called forever), surely there are few as interesting as Google’s Files, a quick and easy solution. We could say that it is official, which not only serves to see what we have stored taking up space, but also as a method of wireless communication with other devices. Be that as it may, Files is one of those apps that serve to become aware of files that we no longer use and that are eating up precious space, in addition to extending their tentacles to other units that we can connect to the phone via USB, etc. That without forgetting the new favorites folders or the Chromecast support to cast images or videos that we keep in the photo library. Now you can safely delete What Google has done with Files now is to develop a trash can as a place to temporarily send all those files that we decide to delete. As you know, this space serves so that, during a series of days, we think about whether we really want to delete it or not. As with computers, we can always recover any element located there as long as we do not completely empty it or, as we have said, after a series of days have elapsed. This new bin was spotted in Google Files version 1.0.378055542 and what it does is offer an intermediate point before the application deletes that content forever after 30 days after we sent it there. If you look at it, this is the same time period left by other Mountain View apps, such as Google Photos, Google Drive, etc., which also have a bin with these same characteristics. Of course, there is a limitation to using this bin and that is that those who have accessed it, have achieved it thanks to the installations (still beta) of Android 12, so, unless Google changes the development in the coming weeks , it would be a limitation imposed by the new OS that will officially arrive in the fall of this year. In any case, some media go so far as to affirm that it is more than possible that as the development of Files progresses, the Americans open their hands with Android 11 and the entire cohort of terminals that already use it and that there are not few.