WhatsApp | Find out who put you in a relationship without you knowing | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | Trick | Training | USA | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | Sports-Play

It goes without saying that when we are behind the wheel we should not interact with the telephone, or the car’s multimedia system, beyond what is necessary. In any case, when we stop or through those voice commands that do not divert our attention from always looking ahead. And it is precisely in this second case where Google has added substantial improvements to better control Android Auto. It is a whole battery of improvements including that of controlling a greater number of applications by voice, without having them open on the car screen. The idea from which Google has started is that it is possible to send an order outside the domains of any app. In this way, even if we are not within WhatsApp, it will be possible to point out to Android Auto that what we are asking is to run it within the messaging app. Improvements in the voice of Google From the offices of the North Americans they have wanted to remind us that this update goes one step further in terms of allowing us to control certain applications in a more effective way, without touching the screen or distracting us. Just talking and little else. Specifically, from Google they have defined these changes as “new experiences of applications” to help us “to improve their handling”. Specifically, all those that we use to message with friends and family. At this point, what the Mountain Viewers have done is allow us to order certain actions with our voice from the Android Auto home screen itself, in such a way that it will not be necessary to enter them and ask them for anything from there. Specifically, Google messages, or WhatsApp, will be some of the beneficiaries since we can read messages (by voice) or send new ones that we can write thanks to the dictation option. This simple detail will save us a lot of time and, above all, headaches if we are so reckless as to want to consult what they are writing to us while we drive and take our attention away from the road. With this improvement in the voice functions of Google, it will not be necessary to touch the WhatsApp icon to enter, but from the main screen itself it will be possible to manage everything. Of course, if you are one of those who always have Google Maps active, remember to return to the home screen beforehand to avoid problems.