Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Explore science with microbots for teaching

amicohoops.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBringing young people closer to computing, math, science and physics in a fun and innovative way thanks to the use of miniature robots created for teaching. That’s the point of “smart robot”, a workshop for children from 4 to 12 years old promoted by the social promotion association civibox. Free meetings beginning Tuesday, June 15 will take place at Net Garage via Santa Chiara 14. Information and registration by email ([email protected]) or by phone (059-2034844 and 334-2617216)

amicohoops.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robots#Innovation#Civibox#The Bee Bot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Lego
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
Related
Computersmorns.ca

Computer Sciences

Researchers create virtual reality cognitive assessment. Credit: CC0 Public Domain Virtual reality isn't just for gaming. Researchers can use virtual reality, or VR, to assess participants' attention, memory and problem-solving abilities in real world settings. By using VR technology to examine how folks complete daily tasks, like making a grocery list, researchers can better help clinical...
Scienceindiaeveryday.com

From teaching English and science to rolling beedis for ₹1,000 a week

From teaching English and science to rolling beedis for ₹1,000 a week Times of India. From teaching English and science to rolling beedis for ₹1,000 a week. This article is published at 06 June 2021 07:05 from India demonetisation news, ban of 500, 100 rupees notes, click on the read full article link below to see further details.
Sciencearxiv.org

What the foundations of quantum computer science teach us about chemistry

Jarrod R. McClean, Nicholas C. Rubin, Joonho Lee, Matthew P. Harrigan, Thomas E. O'Brien, Ryan Babbush, William J. Huggins, Hsin-Yuan Huang. With the rapid development of quantum technology, one of the leading applications is the simulation of chemistry. Interestingly, even before full scale quantum computers are available, quantum computer science has exhibited a remarkable string of results that directly impact what is possible in chemical simulation with any computer. Some of these results even impact our understanding of chemistry in the real world. In this perspective, we take the position that direct chemical simulation is best understood as a digital experiment. While on one hand this clarifies the power of quantum computers to extend our reach, it also shows us the limitations of taking such an approach too directly. Leveraging results that quantum computers cannot outpace the physical world, we build to the controversial stance that some chemical problems are best viewed as problems for which no algorithm can deliver their solution in general, known in computer science as undecidable problems. This has implications for the predictive power of thermodynamic models and topics like the ergodic hypothesis. However, we argue that this perspective is not defeatist, but rather helps shed light on the success of existing chemical models like transition state theory, molecular orbital theory, and thermodynamics as models that benefit from data. We contextualize recent results showing that data-augmented models are more powerful rote simulation. These results help us appreciate the success of traditional chemical theory and anticipate new models learned from experimental data. Not only can quantum computers provide data for such models, but they can extend the class and power of models that utilize data in fundamental ways. These discussions culminate in speculation on new ways for quantum computing and chemistry to interact and our perspective on the eventual roles of quantum computers in the future of chemistry.
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

Digital Explorer

Mary Gray ’92 might have become a college dropout rather than a MacArthur “genius grant” recipient without the help of UC Davis faculty who nurtured her curiosity. Gray, an anthropologist and media scholar named a MacArthur Fellow last fall, said she felt adrift when she arrived at UC Davis in the late 1980s as a first-generation student from the Central Valley community of Clovis attending with the help of a Cal Grant. Her grades suffered. Then she encountered professors in two departments — William Davis and Meredith Small in anthropology, and Martha Macri, Inés Hernández-Ávila and the late David Risling in Native American studies. “Those faculty and these two departments had a profound impact on me,” said Gray, who double-majored in anthropology and Native American studies. “They showed me that there was a place and a method to ask questions that mattered to me — how and why do we become who we are? How do our identities and systems of power shape us?” Gray continues to explore those questions in her groundbreaking, cross-disciplinary research as a faculty member at Indiana University Bloomington, a senior principal researcher at Microsoft Research, and a faculty associate at Harvard University’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society. In October, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation awarded her its $625,000, no-strings-attached award for her work investigating the ways in which labor, identity and human rights are transformed by the digital economy. She has written books on the invisible human workforce behind the web and the ways rural LGBQT youths use online spaces to find community. Gray said she found a “lifelong chosen family” among friends she made at UC Davis. “About 30 of us still gather for ‘Davis Thanksgiving’ the week before Thanksgiving Day — we celebrated this year over Zoom.”
Books & Literaturetheclevelandamerican.com

Science fiction instead of science fiction

Origin of Abitiba Diane Bergeron publishes a novel about a global pandemic written between 2012 and 2018. Although Diane Bergeron no longer conducts research in biochemistry, her education serves as the inspiration for her stories. Born in Val d’Or in 1964, Diane Bergeron spent her early childhood there before moving...
Industrynavisite.com

Life Sciences

Accelerate the speed of science. Innovate faster and deliver results for scientific research and life sciences and biotech applications with a partner who has the experience and specialized expertise to migrate and manage complex, high-performance workloads in the cloud. From early-stage startups to publicly-traded companies, we help customers fully leverage the benefits of the public cloud to quickly and efficiently accelerate scientific processes. Whether it’s HPC clusters, genomic pipelines, deep data mining, real-time analytics or something else, we understand the unique demands of life sciences workloads. We work hand-in-hand with your IT teams and scientists to develop and deploy a cloud framework that aligns with your requirements, and delivers the automation, resiliency and performance you need to fuel growth for your business.
New York City, NYnewschool.edu

Teaching the Sound System of English

The sound system of English is studied, with special attention to characteristics that learners of English as a foreign language often find difficult. Participants learn to develop contextualized pronunciation exercises and incorporate them into an ESL syllabus. Students must be admitted to the Certificate in TESOL program to register. Contact the English Language Studies Department for details at elsc@newschool.edu or 212- 229-5372.The days and times of the course are listed as 'TBA' because students can complete the weekly online coursework at any time. However, there will be several required synchronous discussion sessions online via video conference scheduled for Monday 5:30 pm-6:45 pm EST.
Gardeningwkar.org

Leafy Science

Sinking spinach and floating foliage! The Curious Crew’s knowledge about plant leaves grows as they have fun with photosynthesis and other leafy phenomena. STEM Challenge: Propagating Succulents Curious About Careers: Health Geographer Dee Jordan.
Educationcta.org

Teaching to Inspire

Tracy Ruiz uses her connection to true-crime podcast to engage students. Tracy Ruiz chose to attend Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo in 1991 because it was close to the beach and she thought it was safe. After Kristin Smart went missing from the Cal Poly campus in 1996, however, Ruiz viewed her alma mater differently.
EducationThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Teaching: What Does the Future of Teaching Look Like?

I tell you about a new report on preparing for fall teaching that Beckie and I wrote. I point you to some resources about thinking of students as classroom partners. I ask you to tell us what you think of the Teaching newsletter. I share stories and resources on teaching...
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

The future of teaching and learning

Over the last 15 months, more than 5,000 faculty members across Harvard have taught online and hybrid classes. The need to transition to digital instruction virtually overnight sparked new ideas and designs and caused faculty to rethink everything about how they taught. In February, the University convened the Harvard Task...
Sciencejournaliststoolbox.org

Science Resources

A social listening tool designed to bridge the gap between journalists and scientists within social media platforms. The main goal is to help journalists find trending scientific content. An editorially independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit service for journalists and scientists. Its goal is to help get more science into news stories. It...
Educationvocal.media

Teaching is My Craft

When I got my first teaching placement, my husband's grandmother, who had taught for more than thirty years in her day, gave me two things: a long sit-down talk full of her best advice and a pair of pink, razor sharp Fiskars scissors. "A teacher can't go without a good...
Internetmarketresearchfeed.com

Online Teaching-Tricks and Tips

“Learning evolves with time, so does teaching!”. Change is a universal truth. If one doesn’t change according to current trends and needs of the time, they will be pushed aside on the banks. Therefore, it is extremely essential, to evolve with time. Live sessions were the latest addition to education amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Since the educational set-ups were closed abiding by the orders of national and provincial lockdowns, online education became the only medium of education.
Scienceclassiccountry1070.com

Exploration Place Offering Free GSK Science in the Summer Program

Exploration Place has partnered with the Franklin Institute of Philadelphia to offer the free GSK Science in the Summer Program. This year’s theme is Be An Engineer. Exploration Place educators will visit schools, libraries, and community centers across the region, aiming to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. Kids in grades 2 through 6 will explore science careers and practice real science techniques.
Kidskidsinthehouse.com

Simple Ways to Teach Kids About Science

The notion that science is complicated is something that parents can help kids overcome by instilling interest in the subjects through strategic teaching methods. A good starting point is to make kids understand that science is not all about complex things but shows in the simple things we do and observe every day. For example, watching the behavior of insects that they find after flipping a rock is part of science. Below are the simple ways you can utilize when teaching science to children.
coderscat.com

Teach Kids To Programming

I have a five years old kid, I’m trying to teach her some basics of programming. After several weeks of practice, I found it maybe too early for a five years kid to learn programming. Even I use the scratch programming language. Instead, I moved to teach her to find the feeling of building things, such as Lego.
EducationPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Teaching 9/​11

With each passing year, the events of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack fade a bit more from public memory. That fateful day may be stamped forever in the minds of those who were alive to witness it, but more than 70 million Americans have been born in the intervening decades.