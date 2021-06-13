Cancel
Delaware State

Delaware Democrats elect first female party chair

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Democrats have elected their first woman to serve as party chairman.

The Delaware State News reports that Betsy Maron was chosen by acclimation at the party’s convention Saturday.

More than 300 convention delegates met over Zoom.

Maron had been serving as acting chair since November, when previous chairman Erik Raser-Schramm resigned to join New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer’s administration.

Maron has long been active in Democratic politics. She served as vice chair before becoming acting chair. Her father, John Daniello, was party chair before Raser-Schramm.

She is a Wilmington-based lawyer.

