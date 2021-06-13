See Alex’s Powers in Action in Latest Life Is Strange: True Colors Trailer

When you play Life is Strange: True Colors, the good news is you won’t have to wait around for the next chapter to continue the story. Life is Strange and its sequel, like Telltale’s The Walking Dead, parsed itself out in episodic pieces of a full game. This meant you couldn’t simply blast through the entire game in a matter of days, but had to wait, almost like a very slow-burning TV show. Chapters would often end with a cliffhanger, whether that was life-or-death decisions or major plot twists — Life is Strange loves a good plot twist. That won’t be the case with True Colors. Well, there will certainly still be big reveals and cliffhangers, you just won’t have to linger before the story continues and resolves itself.