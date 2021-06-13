Cancel
See Alex’s Powers in Action in Latest Life Is Strange: True Colors Trailer

By Jordan Maison
cinelinx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Square Enix Presents showcase, the developers showed a brand new look at Life is Strange: True Colors and how the Power of Empathy works. Revealed back in March, some fans have been wondering exactly how the powers (which focus on psychic empathy this time around) in the new Life is Strange game actually works. During their E3 showcase, Square dove deep into exactly that, and it looks pretty great.

