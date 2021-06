Lee Brice is an artist who has seen steady success in the country music genre since the release of his major label debut album, Love Like Crazy, in 2010. He has released songs that have made country fans laugh and cry, and delivers each song with passion behind his one-of-a-kind, powerful voice. Brice has been releasing music to mainstream country radio for a little over ten years, and in that time, he has solidified his place in the genre and proven his staying power. Here are the top 10+ singles released by Lee Brice.