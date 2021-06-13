Age of Empires IV gets October release date, gameplay trailer

RTS fans rejoice because Age of Empires IV is on the way and will be available to players on October 28th of this year. Age of Empires is a classic Microsoft series dating all the way back to the late ’90s and was one of the very first historically based RTS games on the market. However, after Age of Empires III in 2005, the series has gone dormant – until now. Age of Empires IV‘s new trailer shows off the core gameplay of starting a civilization, developing it over the years, and using the might of your nation to go to war with other factions.