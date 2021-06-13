Age of Empires IV gets October release date, gameplay trailer
If you’re ready to finally jump into Age of Empires IV, then the time is approaching, as the game has a release date. The game was revealed back in 2017, so it’s been a four year wait to see the thing actually come close to release, but here we are. The game has been set to release on October 28, so there are only four and a half months to go before we can control entire nations with a few simple commands. The game is being published by Xbox Games Studios, so it’ll be on Steam, Microsoft Store, and Game Pass, giving players plenty of options.www.pcinvasion.com