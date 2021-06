Which Carolina Panthers players could be entering their final year with the franchise during a critical 2021 season for the team’s aspirations?. There is a lot at stake for the Carolina Panthers next season as they look to go from also-rans to serious contenders in the second year under Matt Rhule. The front office did a remarkable job in difficult circumstances improving the roster in recent months and the opportunity awaiting them in the NFC South with uncertainty surrounding two teams in the division is there for all to see.