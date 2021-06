The New Mexico Department of Public Safety is in hot water after the widow of a slain officer filed a lawsuit alleging wrongful death. Police brutality has been in the news a lot over the last year, but what about police officers losing their lives in the line of duty while simply doing their job? This is what happened to Officer Darian Jarrott, and now his wife is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the New Mexico Department of Public Safety. According to Gabriella Jarrott, her husband’s death was the result of the department’s negligence. The suit was filed on behalf of herself and her children as representatives of Jarrot’s estate.