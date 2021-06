Exclusive to Xbox Series X/S and PC, The Medium is rated for PS5. This may mean that an announcement will be made that the game will be released on PS5s soon. Gematsu’nun According to The Medium, ESRB rated it “Mature 17+” for having depictions of blood, explicit and widespread use of vulgar language, use of profanity, arguments and conflict scenes, and bloodless violence, adding PlayStation 5 to the platforms where the game is available.