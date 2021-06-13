Mane Manuel’s concert in Choliseo has been canceled

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Love, Victor TV show takes place in the same world as the Love, Simon feature film and stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz. As the series begins, the Salazar family — blue-collar father Armando (Martinez), mother Isabel (Ortiz), Victor (Cimino), little brother Adrian (Fernandez), and younger sister Pilar (Ferreira) — has relocated to Atlanta from Texas. Despite feeling out of place at high school, Victor makes friends with classmates like his awkward neighbor, Felix Westen (Turpel), quick-witted Mia Brooks (Hilson), and media-obsessed Lake Meriwether (Wood). On a journey of self-discovery, Victor faces challenges at home, adjusts to a new city, and struggles with his sexual orientation. Season two finds a newly out of the closet Victor entering his junior year at Creekwood High. But being out brings with it new challenges, as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia, and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his relationship with Benji (Sear).