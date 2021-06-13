Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senator suggests Jeff Bezos go to space at the expense of Americans who “really pay their taxes”

By Izer Hector
amicohoops.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Warren said Amazon is “laughing” at taxpayers after a report revealed that billionaires pay very little in taxes compared to their earnings. US Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has criticized Jeff Bezos and his plans space travelAfter the publication of a report that found that billionaires in the country, including the founder of Amazon, often use mechanisms to pay lower taxes from the middle class.

amicohoops.net
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Americans#Wealth Tax#Tmz#Propublica#Certified Alcoholic#Passionate Foodie#Central American#Cadeca#Kadika#Blue Origin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
Country
Cuba
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Income TaxTulsa World

Editorial: Richest Americans aren't paying their fair share in taxes

The richest people in America are paying a pittance in taxes, according to records recently published by ProPublica. This evidence of a growing American wealth inequity bodes portentously for a destabilizing society of discontents.. ProPublica estimated the stock portfolios and other assets of people like Warren Buffett, Elon Musk and...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Letter: Ultra-rich not paying their fair share for government services

Revelations that ultra billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk pay no taxes was not that shocking. Irritating, but not surprising. Then I saw the Tulsa World cartoon on June 16 showing a caricature of a smiling Bezos in a dollar rocket heading to outer space with the caption “Money to burn … not a nickel for taxes.”
Aerospace & Defenselastminuteonlinenews.com

AOC Chastises Jeff Bezos For Asking Government to ‘Bail Out’ His Space Company, Media Says

This is not the first time that the US representative for New York’s 14th congressional district has criticised the entrepreneur. In 2019, Ocasio-Cortez condemned Amazon for paying warehouse workers what she described as “starvation wages”. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has chastised Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos for asking the US government to finance...
Charitiesnewpaper24.com

MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, donates US$2.7 billion and blasts wealth hole – NEWPAPER24

MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, donates US$2.7 billion and blasts wealth hole. MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife, has given US$2.7 billion to quite a lot of charities, she wrote in a weblog submit Tuesday, bringing her whole donations since her first giving spree in July 2020 to $8.5 billion.Scott, 51, shook up the philanthropy world final yr with the tempo and magnitude of her giving. This time she gave to 286 organisations from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre to racial fairness funds in philanthropy and journalism. That is her first…
Aerospace & Defensemarketplace.org

Why Jeff Bezos needs to come back from space

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is headed to space on a suborbital flight run by his company Blue Origin. As of this taping, more than 16,000 people have signed a Change.org petition telling him to stay there. (There’s also a petition for him to buy and eat the “Mona Lisa,” but we’ll leave that alone). On today’s show, Kimberly Adams rounds out her guest-hosting stint with a surprisingly thoughtful answer for why Bezos needs to come back down to Earth. But first, we have to talk about the drought in America’s southwest and a very good dog. Plus, another round of Half Full/Half Empty with suggestions from the fan-run “Make Me Smart” Discord server!
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

They create a petition for Jeff Bezos to stay in space

Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon and founder of the space travel company Blue Origin, will be one of the travelers on the New Shepard, the company’s first manned flight. And a petition on Charge.org seeks not only for Bezos to go into space, but to stay there as well.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Thousands sign petition calling for Jeff Bezos to be denied re-entry to Earth after space trip

A petition calling to deny Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos re-entry to Earth following his spaceflight next month has garnered thousands of signatures online. Mr Bezos, on 7 June, had posted a video on his Instagram account to announce that he will be boarding a sub-orbital flight on 20 July with his brother Mark Bezos. He said: “Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of travelling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”
Aerospace & Defensedefector.com

You Call This Going To Space, Jeff Bezos?

By now you know that Jeff Bezos is headed to space next month. Space: The Ultimate Mistress™. Now, when I heard about Bezos’s plan to rocket up into the sky, the first thing I thought about was that it would be funny if his spaceship malfunctioned and a breached nitroglycerin line found its way up his anus mid-flight. But the SECOND thing I thought about was that this man, with all his money, was going to experience the civilian dream of escaping the thermosphere, orbiting the Earth at 14,000 mph, and maybe waving hello to the International Space Station along the way. Seemed very cool. I was openly jealous.
Income TaxPosted by
The Hill

Press: Even Jeff Bezos should pay income taxes

By all accounts, “Joe from Scranton” scored big at the Group of 7 (G-7) meeting. First, on the personal level, restoring the trust among our historic democratic allies that had been shattered after four years of Donald Trump . Second, on the policy level, winning agreement on a wide array of global challenges, including climate change, free trade, competition with China and COVID-19 vaccinations.
ReligionPosted by
MarketRealist

Did Jeff Bezos Really Try to Buy the Catholic Church?

Currently, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is doing a lot of things with his money, but trying to buy the Catholic Church doesn’t seem to be one of them. We don’t know how the rumor got started, but a Twitter user recently tweeted, “Y’all ever think about how insane capitalism is? Like, Jeff Bezos tried to buy the Catholic Church.”
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Why I’m suing to stop Biden’s blatantly anti-white farm-aid bill

In March, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act to uplift those hit hard by COVID-19 and the lockdowns, including farmers and ranchers. But there was a catch: White farmers and ranchers like me needn’t apply. Last week, a federal judge temporarily put the brakes on Biden’s race-based payouts, giving us hope that this injustice can still be made right in the courts.