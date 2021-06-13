Senator suggests Jeff Bezos go to space at the expense of Americans who “really pay their taxes”
Elizabeth Warren said Amazon is “laughing” at taxpayers after a report revealed that billionaires pay very little in taxes compared to their earnings. US Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has criticized Jeff Bezos and his plans space travelAfter the publication of a report that found that billionaires in the country, including the founder of Amazon, often use mechanisms to pay lower taxes from the middle class.amicohoops.net