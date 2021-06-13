The Rock WWE Return Paycheck Leaks

Eva Marie appeared on Monday Night Raw this week with yet another promo package hyping her upcoming return to the WWE. But instead of the vignette continuing to tease her arrival, it ended by confirming she would appear in person on next week's edition of Raw. Reports about her impeding debut started popping up earlier in the day, with WrestleVotes and Fightful both reporting that she's expected to arrive with some hired muscle (either Mercedes Martinez from NXT or Piper Niven from NXT UK).