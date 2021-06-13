Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

The Rock WWE Return Paycheck Leaks

Wrestling-edge.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, on the newest episode of ‘The Nitty Gritty Dirt Show,’ Billi Bhatti and former WWE writer & creative team member Vince Russo discussed about a vast landscape of all things in the world of pro-wrestling and sports entertainment. Here, Bhatti talks about a new offer The Rock signed which allows him to take home a staggering sum – five million dollars, whether or not ‘The Great One’ appears on WWE programming or not. Has the Rock already ‘chosen’ his WWE return opponent?

wrestling-edge.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Russo
Person
Dave Meltzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paycheck#Sports Entertainment#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Speaks On ‘Kissing’ The Rock

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently joined Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette and discussed a variety of topics. She also talked about her husband, Ron Fisico who was also a lifelong wrestling fan and they have been together since high school. They had a bond due to their same likings.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Draft Reportedly Returning In August

The WWE Draft is reportedly returning this fall. The current plan for the 2021 WWE Draft is to hold Night 1 on Monday, August 30 during RAW, and Night 2 on Friday, September 3 during SmackDown, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast. The August 30 RAW is...
WWEringsidenews.com

Io Shirai Returns To WWE NXT

Io Shirai lost the NXT Women’s Title to Raquel Gonzalez and she hasn’t been seen since. Many fans wondered if her name could be in line for a call up to the main roster. While that isn’t out of the question, Shirai returned to the black and gold brand tonight.
WWEComicBook

WWE Confirms Eva Marie's Return Date

Eva Marie appeared on Monday Night Raw this week with yet another promo package hyping her upcoming return to the WWE. But instead of the vignette continuing to tease her arrival, it ended by confirming she would appear in person on next week's edition of Raw. Reports about her impeding debut started popping up earlier in the day, with WrestleVotes and Fightful both reporting that she's expected to arrive with some hired muscle (either Mercedes Martinez from NXT or Piper Niven from NXT UK).
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Is Hoping The Rock Will Appear At Upcoming Pay-Per-View

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE wants Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to appear at Survivor Series this year. As it stands right now, it would be for an appearance, not a match. Things can change though between now and then due to The Rock’s busy schedule.
WWEPWMania

WWE Announces Return Of Cameo Requests

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and several Superstars are back on Cameo for a limited time only to promote the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. The requests will be open from today through 6/20, the day of the PPV. The following Superstars are completing Cameo videos for their...
WWEnbnews24.com

Top WWE Star Could Return At SummerSlam

SummerSlam is all the time considered one of WWE’s marquee occasions, however the wrestling promotion has even larger plans than typical, in accordance with the newest rumors. Set to happen on Aug. 21 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, SummerSlam 2021 is predicted to be on par with WrestleMania. As WWE...
WWEComicBook

The Rock Fan Art Has WWE Fans Hyped for Rumored Survivor Series Return

Dwayne "The Rock" hasn't popped up on WWE television in quite some time, but the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer dropped a report last week stating WWE is attempting to get him to make some sort of appearance at at Survivor Series this coming November. This year's event will mark 25 years since Johnson made his WWE debut as Rocky Maivia, and an appearance could get the ball rolling on the highly-anticipated WrestleMania match between "The People's Champ" and Roman Reigns.
WWE411mania.com

WWE Draft May Be Returning This Fall

According to a new report from Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, the WWE will bring back the Draft this fall. The dates show that night one will happen on RAW on August 30 while night two happens on September 3 during Smackdown. The August 30th episode of RAW...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

More Details On The Rock Appearing At WWE Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series 2021 is slated for Brooklyn, New York this year, with WWE wanting it to be a major show which could possibly include have an appearance by The Rock. This would potentially set up a major program between he & Roman Reigns. Dave Meltzer spoke on The Rock potentially appearing at Survivor Series and beyond on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
WWEf4wonline.com

'Best WWE Moment' category returning for 2021 ESPYS

The "Best WWE Moment" category is back for this year's ESPY Awards. ESPN revealed the categories for this year's ESPYS on Wednesday, with the Best WWE Moment category making its return after being introduced in 2019. Roman Reigns returning to WWE television and announcing that his leukemia is in remission won the award in its first year.
WWEPosted by
The Motley Fool

WWE Offers Hard-Hitting Returns With Or Without a Buyout

Chad is a self professed tech nerd and has been investing for over 20 years. He follows nearly everything in the technology and consumer goods sectors, and is a huge fan of the Peter Lynch investing style. He has over 1,000 published articles about stocks and investing. You can follow Chad on Twitter at @chad_henage13.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

The Rock Praises Current WWE Superstar: “Future Hall Of Famer”

The Rock took to Twitter on Friday night to tout WWE RAW Superstar R-Truth as a “man of many talents” and a future WWE Hall of Famer. R-Truth initially re-tweeted a videoclip from his TikTok feed where he could be seen drinking The Rock’s Teremana tequila and humming to “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King. Truth could also be seen creating his own innovative bass line by using a hair comb, a fork and his braids.
WWEf4wonline.com

WOL: Wrestling tonight, Rock and WWE, Rocky Romero joins us and more!

Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including previews for NJPW Strong, Smackdown and AEW tonight, update on THE ROCK and WWE, Triple H's comments yesterday, plus ROCKY ROMERO joins us to talk the LIVE Talk-N-Shop-A-Mania this weekend at Jimmy's Seafood, Okada vs. Shingo and more! A fun show as always so check it out~!
WWEewrestlingnews.com

When WWE Will Return to Saudi Arabia Potentially Revealed

WWE are rumoured to be edging closer to settling on an exact date for their next Saudi Arabia show, with a report indicating they have decided on which month they will return to the country. According to Wrestling Club, a Middle Eastern wrestling based news account with a strong track...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Hypes The Return Of NXT: The Great American Bash

NXT Great American Bash set to return Tuesday, July 6. The proud sports-entertainment tradition returns under the black-and-gold banner as NXT will present the must-see event on Tuesday, July 6. Last year’s star-studded affair saw Keith Lee dethrone Adam Cole as NXT Champion, Io Shirai top Sasha Banks in a...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Update On Samoa Joe’s WWE Return

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Samoa Joe is back with WWE and will be working in NXT. For more on what his potential role could be with the brand, click here. Pwinsider.com later shared some details about Joe returning to NXT. Mike Johnson wrote, “Triple H ‘snatched...
WWEPWMania

The Rock Calls R-Truth A Future WWE Hall Of Famer

The Rock took to Twitter last night and gave props to WWE Superstar R-Truth, calling him a future WWE Hall of Famer. Truth had posted a skit that included the Teremana tequila brand that Rock owns. Rock responded and wrote the following- “A man of many talents!! Friend, champion, future...