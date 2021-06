During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase today, we at Obsidian are excited to show off the latest on Grounded and announce one of our new games. First up, the Grounded team is dropping the biggest content update ever. Building is getting expanded with more materials and the ability to make mushroom structures. Want to transform your base into an awesome castle made of mushroom bricks? Grounded’s got you. Plus, for fans that have been wondering whether we were going to add bosses, they won’t have to wonder anymore. The fearsome Broodmother has found her way to the backyard! She is not for the faint of heart, so for those who may need it, remember that there is an Arachnophobia Mode.