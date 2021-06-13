Brock Lesnar Returns For WrestleMania Rematch?
Brock Lesnar Vs. Drew McIntyre? Recently, on the newest episode of 'The Nitty Gritty Dirt Show,' Billi Bhatti and former WWE writer & creative team member Vince Russo discussed about a vast landscape of all things in the world of pro-wrestling and sports entertainment. Here, Bhatti, who is a noted acquaintance of former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre discussed how McIntyre could soon be in a feud against Brock Lesnar. Lesnar has not been seen on WWE programming since losing the WWE Championship against McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.