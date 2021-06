Ralph Vacchiano of SNY is reporting that the Jets are trying to get WR Jamison Crowder to take a “significant” pay cut. (SNY) Crowder has been absent from OTAs as contract issues with the Jets continue. According to Vacchiano, “the Jets are trying to get him to take what one source said was a significant pay cut from his $10 million salary, rather than having to cut him from the team.” Crowder has been the Jets most productive wide receiver the last two seasons. He’s caught 137 passes for 1,532 yards and 12 touchdowns across 28 games. New York added former Titans wideout Corey Davis and drafted WR Elijah Moore with the 34th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Once his contract issues are settled, Crowder will have a key role in the Jets passing game. “Jamison’s definitely got a role here and we’re excited to have him,” said Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Stay tuned.