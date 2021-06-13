The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Winner Leaks?

June 18’s broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown was a palate priming amuse bouche for Sunday, June 20’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. After Roman Reigns’s violent attack on Dominic Mysterio during his and father Rey Mysterio’s match for the SmackDown Tag Team titles against The Usos, Rey challenged Reigns to pay for his savagery in a Hell in a Cell Match. Rey’s social media posts throughout the ensuing week played up his agitation to seek retribution on Reigns, and in the hours leading up to the broadcast, it was revealed that the father’s thirst for vengeance could not wait until Sunday’s pay-per-view event. “The King of Mystery” wanted the match, inside the cell, for the Universal Championship, on Friday Night SmackDown.