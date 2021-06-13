Cancel
WWE

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Winner Leaks?

Wrestling-edge.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dream match between the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock has been on the cards for quite some time. There have been several speculations regarding the same and the potential match was slated to take place at WrestleMania 39. The Rock could put over Roman Reigns?. Dave...

wrestling-edge.com
Roman Reigns
Bray Wyatt
John Cena
Dave Meltzer
WWEBleacher Report

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, Aleister Black, More

WWE is going for bigger, better and more prestigious with its SummerSlam pay-per-view this year, and the details surrounding the event headline this week's collection of wrestling rumors. It is not the only topic capturing the attention of fans, though, as Aleister Black's name remains on their lips and in...
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Edge's current status

After being one of the great protagonists of Wrestlemania 37, the Rated-R Superstar Edge has literally disappeared from the WWE scene. The Canadian wrestler participated and was defeated that particular way in the Triple Threat Match against Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion and WWE Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. The...
Wrestling World

WWE legend pays tribute to Roman Reigns

Over the past twelve months, the rise in WWE of a wrestler of the caliber of Roman Reigns is evident in the eyes of all fans with the Big Dog who initially applied to become the main attraction of the main WWE roster. In this new role as the company's Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, with the help of WWE Mad Genius Paul Heyman and with Jey Uso as a member of his family, relaunched himself as WWE Universal Champion and the undisputed ruler of Smackdown by taking down anyone who was put in his way.
WWEthehighlandsun.com

Braun Strowman breaks silence on WWE release, posts a very interesting photo

Braun Strowman has finally reacted to his shocking WWE release by posting a short tweet. The former Universal Champion mentioned that he was glad to have experienced a WWE chapter in his career, and he ended the tweet with a message of gratitude. The superstar used the exact words in...
WWENew York Post

Charlotte Flair wants to be WWE’s next supervillain: ‘I am the bad guy’

We have seen a different side of Charlotte Flair in WWE since her post-WrestleMania return. The Queen took time for some Q&A with The Post’s Joseph Staszewski to talk about what she’s trying to accomplish before her match with Raw women’s champion Rhea Ripley at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (7 p.m., Peacock) on Sunday.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Drew McIntyre Cryptic AEW Rumor Leaks

WWE star Drew McIntyre recently joined Sportskeeda Wrestling for an interview and spoke about the potential partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). He further discussed the possibility of a match that he had teased with Kazuchika Okada. Drew McIntyre says there is no ‘forbidden door’. There have been talks...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Superstar Reacts To MJF Owning Cryptocurrency

WWE SmackDown Superstar King Corbin has reacted to the news of AEW star MJF becoming the first pro wrestler to release his own cryptocurrency. Corbin responded to MJF’s tweet with the popular Jeff Daniels clapping GIF from the movie Dumb and Dumber. MJF replied with the Thank You Doge GIF.
WWEMovieWeb

Will John Cena Ever Return to the WWE? Here's His Answer

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has seen his stock steadily rise in Hollywood. From starring in low-budget action movies to displaying his unexpectedly refined comedy chops in Trainwreck, Cena is now starting to move into the big leagues. After a major role as Peacemaker in the upcoming The Suicide Squad, Cena will be headlining his own spinoff show in the DCEU on HBO Max, apart from starring as the main villain in F9. So does all this work mean Cena is done with the WWE? In an interview with DenOfGeek, Cena expressed his enthusiasm for contributing to a WWE event at a future date, even if his calendar will be full for some time now.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE RUMOR: Future Plans For Roman Reigns And The Usos

Keep it going! It has been a long time since WWE has seen someone in the realm of Roman Reigns. After winning the Universal Title in August 2020, Reigns has showed no signs of slowing down and has even expanded his presence on SmackDown. That includes an alliance with his family, and now it seems that things might be sticking together even longer than expected.
WWEnodq.com

Report on what WWE has planned for Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell

While there was initially speculation that Roman Reigns would be facing either Cesaro or Jimmy Uso at the Hell in a Cell PPV, it appears that WWE will be going in a different direction. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the current plan is for Reigns to defend the Universal...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Roman Reigns Destroys The Mysterios, Apollo Crews Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. The music hits as soon as we come on the air and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns stops on the stage and Heyman hands him the title. Reigns raises the gold in the air as the pyro goes off around him. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as Reigns and Heyman head to the ring.
WWElastwordonsports.com

Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio Make Hell in a Cell History

June 18’s broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown was a palate priming amuse bouche for Sunday, June 20’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. After Roman Reigns’s violent attack on Dominic Mysterio during his and father Rey Mysterio’s match for the SmackDown Tag Team titles against The Usos, Rey challenged Reigns to pay for his savagery in a Hell in a Cell Match. Rey’s social media posts throughout the ensuing week played up his agitation to seek retribution on Reigns, and in the hours leading up to the broadcast, it was revealed that the father’s thirst for vengeance could not wait until Sunday’s pay-per-view event. “The King of Mystery” wanted the match, inside the cell, for the Universal Championship, on Friday Night SmackDown.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Photos: New Photos Of Becky Lynch In Shape

“The Man” Becky Lynch has got her abs back. Seth Rollins’ Black & Brave Wrestling Academy revealed a new photo of Lynch and Rollins working out with a class from the school, and the photo went viral on Twitter due to fans commenting on how great Lynch looks after giving birth back in December. The group can be seen doing The Murph Challenge for the annual fundraiser of the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The Undertaker Praises Roman Reigns’ Current Heel Run

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Undertaker gave high praise to Roman Reigns. The future WWE Hall of Famer put him over for his current heel run as Universal Champion. I’m so proud of where he is, The night of Survivor Series [in November], I went...