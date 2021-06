(CNN) — With confidence and elan, President Joe Biden rallied allies abroad last week around the viability of 21st century democracy. Proving it here at home will be harder. Members of the transatlantic coalition -- at meetings of the Group of Seven, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union -- expressed exuberant relief during the new president's first overseas trip. Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, had undermined their shared objectives while showing subservience to the Russian autocrat Biden confronted on his last stop.